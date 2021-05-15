Bella Poarch beats Olivia Rodrigo on YouTube as new music video with Valkyrae debuts - Dexerto

Bella Poarch’s new ‘Build a Bitch’ track, which featured star streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae, debuted as the most-watched YouTube music video in its first 24-hours, beating out the likes of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u.’

The music space on YouTube is getting really competitive as big names from the platform, as well as TikTok and Twitch, continue to release new videos. The latest releases were none other than Bella Poarch who debuted her video alongside Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 u.

Both videos had a ton of steams going into their May 13 debut. Poarch teamed up with a couple of YouTubers including 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae, meanwhile, Rodrigo dropped her video a couple nights before her musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live.

It was a big night for YouTube’s music page, but at the end of the day, there was one clear winner on the site between the two.

.@bellapoarch's "Build A Bitch" is the most watched music video on global YouTube in the past 24 hours with over 10 million views. — chart data (@chartdata) May 14, 2021

According to Chart Data, Poarch’s Build a Bitch maintained strong numbers through its first 24-hours of release by amassing over 10 million views on YouTube. This made it the most-watched music video globally for the site and marks a huge milestone for Poarch’s single.

At the time of writing, Build a Bitch continued its upward trajectory and so far has 21.9 million views on the platform. Rodrigo’s song has 13 million views for comparison, though was the No.1 trending video on YouTube’s United States page.

IM PROUDDDDDDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Build a Bitch was also trending No.1 on YouTube but in the Philippines, where Poarch and Valkyrae are native to. They were both shocked at the milestone, as the star collaboration is starting to turn heads on the site.

While the numbers are more competitive on Spotify, iTunes, and other music platforms, the collective star power of the personalities featured in Build a Bitch gave the music video a strong start on YouTube.