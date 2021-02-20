Logo
Addison Rae rumored to launch singing career with Nicki Minaj collab

Published: 20/Feb/2021 6:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Addison Rae is rumored to be launching her singing career in the next few weeks, starting with a single featuring Nicki Minaj and an album produced by Benny Blanco. 

TikTok influencers have been making strides in recent months, branching out their talents into different fields and starting new and exciting projects. Dixie D’Amelio is flying high with her latest hit single, while Chase Hudson impressed with his acting performance in Machine Gun Kelly’s Downfalls High.

However, none have expanded their horizons more than Addison Rae. She started her own podcast and cosmetics line in 2020 and is set to star in an upcoming film called He’s All That.

Now, it seems like she’s going a step further and kick-starting a singing career with a rumored Nicki Minaj collaboration.

Addison Rae is one of the most multi-talented influencers on the scene.

The rumor surfaced via a text message on Deuxmoi, a popular celebrity gossip account on Instagram. “I have Addison tea,” wrote an anonymous person. “Benny Blanco produced her first single, and it’s coming out on March 19th.”

“Her second single is coming early summer and will probably feature Nicki Minaj. Apparently, her album is like, actually serious,” they added. If the rumors are true, it’s an interesting and exciting prospect that will rock the world.

However, it’s important to note that Deuxmoi says, “statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed” and “this account does not claim any information published is based in fact.” So, in other words, take it with a grain of salt.

Addison Rae and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration would be a surprise but a welcome one to their many fans.

Still, there’s a lot of skepticism about whether it’s true, and if so, whether it will actually be good.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see if more information surfaces. March 19 isn’t too far away, and that means if it’s true, an official announcement should happen in the next few weeks. 

Twitch under fire for replacing Metallica concert with 8-bit music to avoid DMCA

Published: 20/Feb/2021 1:34

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Twitch has come under fire for replacing Metallica’s live performance during BlizzConline 2021 with 8-bit folk music to avoid DMCA copyright issues, although everyone can’t help but laugh at the results.

BlizzConline 2021 is underway, and fans from all around the world have been tuning in to catch all the latest news about their favorite games from Blizzard. It’s the first time the event has been held online, but that doesn’t mean it has been less epic.

Like previous iterations, it started with an opening ceremony followed by a musical performance. Metallica rocked the BlizzCon crowd back in 2014 and returned this year, but with a twist. There were no crowds or gatherings. Instead, they performed a set list via live stream.

“Hey, thanks for having us! We’re Metallica!” said lead-singer James Hetfield. “Thanks for having us at BlizzCon 2014. We would love to be there this year, but obviously can’t be. Uh, so, here we are, and this is for you!”

However, the stream featured a disclaimer down the bottom saying, “The upcoming musical performance is subject to copyright protection by the applicable copyright holder.”

And sure enough, it proved to be an issue on Twitch, which is no surprise given their controversial DMCA crackdown.

Hilariously, Twitch’s official gaming channel eventually cut the audio and replaced it with 8-bit folk music, which is a far cry from Metallica’s usual sound. 

As a result, it looked like the heavy metal legends were powerfully strumming their guitars and bobbing their heads to a severely mismatched beat.

Twitch also disabled clipping on the channel to save themselves the embarrassment. Fortunately, industry figure Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau was already on the case. His fingers were too fast, and he captured some footage and shared it with the masses.

It’s not the first time Twitch’s DMCA issues produced comical results, and it won’t be the last. Still, the incident came as a shock to unsuspecting fans who wanted to enjoy the show. 

It was also a throwback to those who remember the infamous copyright infringement case between Metallica and Napster. The circumstances were different, but perhaps Twitch feared the worst and didn’t want to take any risks.