Addison Rae rumored to launch singing career with Nicki Minaj collab

Addison Rae is rumored to be launching her singing career in the next few weeks, starting with a single featuring Nicki Minaj and an album produced by Benny Blanco.

TikTok influencers have been making strides in recent months, branching out their talents into different fields and starting new and exciting projects. Dixie D’Amelio is flying high with her latest hit single, while Chase Hudson impressed with his acting performance in Machine Gun Kelly’s Downfalls High.

However, none have expanded their horizons more than Addison Rae. She started her own podcast and cosmetics line in 2020 and is set to star in an upcoming film called He’s All That.

Now, it seems like she’s going a step further and kick-starting a singing career with a rumored Nicki Minaj collaboration.

The rumor surfaced via a text message on Deuxmoi, a popular celebrity gossip account on Instagram. “I have Addison tea,” wrote an anonymous person. “Benny Blanco produced her first single, and it’s coming out on March 19th.”

“Her second single is coming early summer and will probably feature Nicki Minaj. Apparently, her album is like, actually serious,” they added. If the rumors are true, it’s an interesting and exciting prospect that will rock the world.

However, it’s important to note that Deuxmoi says, “statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed” and “this account does not claim any information published is based in fact.” So, in other words, take it with a grain of salt.

Addison Rae and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration would be a surprise but a welcome one to their many fans.

Still, there’s a lot of skepticism about whether it’s true, and if so, whether it will actually be good.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see if more information surfaces. March 19 isn’t too far away, and that means if it’s true, an official announcement should happen in the next few weeks.