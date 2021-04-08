Top 20 TikTok stars making the most money on the app - Dexerto

TikTok has just about taken over the internet in recent years and, as a result, some of the most popular names on the app are earning millions.

Influencers such as Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae & Noah Beck have become celebrities in their own right thanks to their insane growth on the app.

They now comfortably muddle in with some major celebrities. Rae, for example, has a well-documented friendship with Kourtney Kardashian.

But, this doesn’t necessarily mean that these are the highest earners on TikTok. This new report from ravereviews puts together data collected from various sources, and reveals the highest TikTok earners.

Advertisement

Highest earning TikTokers

These are the highest-earning TikTokers in 2020, who predominantly made their money from sponsored videos and partnerships to create content around.

Read More: Chase Hudson accused of sexual assault by TikToker

You might be surprised to see that Charli D’Amelio doesn’t top the list. Instead, she’s beaten out by Michael Le, who allegedly made over $20m from the app in 2020.

Here’s the full list:

Michael Le — $20,378,000 Charli D’Amelio — $18,224,000 Addison Rae — $14,722,500 Joe Albanese — $8,711,000 Avani Gregg — $6,798,000 Kira Kosarin — $6,651,500 Dixie D’Amelio — $6,534,000 Loren Gray — $5,355,000 Q Park — $5,224,500 Spencer X — $3,577,000 Demi Bagby — $3,266,500 Noah Beck — $2,817,500 Gilmher Croes — $2,669,000 Zach King — $2,216,000 David Dobrik — $2,150,500 Jason Coffee — $2,090,000 Bella Poarch — $1,907,500 Brent Rivera — $1,800,000 Lauren Godwin — $1,742,500 Abby Roberts — $1,736,500

These earnings are based on ads posted to TikTok by each creator. Michael Le made the most ads in 2020, with 92, which was 30 more than the next most frequent advertiser, Joe Albanese.

Read More: Top 20 most followed TikTok accounts

Charli D’Amelio only posted 34 ads to TikTok in 2020. If she posted the same number as Michael Le, she could have reached almost $50m earned from ads alone.

Advertisement

Of course, as with any reports like this, don’t presume the figures to be exact, but they definitely give a good insight into which TikTokers are earning the most.