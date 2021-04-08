 Top 20 TikTok stars making the most money on the app - Dexerto
Top 20 TikTok stars making the most money on the app

Published: 8/Apr/2021 15:00

by Jacob Hale
TikTok

TikTok has just about taken over the internet in recent years and, as a result, some of the most popular names on the app are earning millions.

Influencers such as Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae & Noah Beck have become celebrities in their own right thanks to their insane growth on the app.

They now comfortably muddle in with some major celebrities. Rae, for example, has a well-documented friendship with Kourtney Kardashian.

But, this doesn’t necessarily mean that these are the highest earners on TikTok. This new report from ravereviews puts together data collected from various sources, and reveals the highest TikTok earners.

Highest earning TikTokers

These are the highest-earning TikTokers in 2020, who predominantly made their money from sponsored videos and partnerships to create content around.

You might be surprised to see that Charli D’Amelio doesn’t top the list. Instead, she’s beaten out by Michael Le, who allegedly made over $20m from the app in 2020.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Michael Le — $20,378,000
  2. Charli D’Amelio — $18,224,000
  3. Addison Rae — $14,722,500
  4. Joe Albanese — $8,711,000
  5. Avani Gregg — $6,798,000
  6. Kira Kosarin — $6,651,500
  7. Dixie D’Amelio — $6,534,000
  8. Loren Gray — $5,355,000
  9. Q Park — $5,224,500
  10. Spencer X — $3,577,000
  11. Demi Bagby — $3,266,500
  12. Noah Beck — $2,817,500
  13. Gilmher Croes — $2,669,000
  14. Zach King — $2,216,000
  15. David Dobrik — $2,150,500
  16. Jason Coffee — $2,090,000
  17. Bella Poarch — $1,907,500
  18. Brent Rivera — $1,800,000
  19. Lauren Godwin — $1,742,500
  20. Abby Roberts — $1,736,500
These earnings are based on ads posted to TikTok by each creator. Michael Le made the most ads in 2020, with 92, which was 30 more than the next most frequent advertiser, Joe Albanese.

Charli D’Amelio only posted 34 ads to TikTok in 2020. If she posted the same number as Michael Le, she could have reached almost $50m earned from ads alone.

Of course, as with any reports like this, don’t presume the figures to be exact, but they definitely give a good insight into which TikTokers are earning the most.

