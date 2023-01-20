Which Love Island 2023 contestants have TikTok?

With Love Island UK back on our screens, many fans are wondering whether any of the cast members have accounts on TikTok — we have everything you need to know.

Love Island UK’s winter 2023 season kicked off on January 16, and the original cast of ten is already growing, with several new bombshells having entered the villa, and more set to arrive soon.

As part of the show’s new rules this year, contestants will not be permitted to have active social media accounts during their time on the show, meaning nothing can be posted on their behalf. This is part of the new duty of care protocols.

However, many of the contestants naturally have social media accounts they were using prior to entering the villa, including, for some of them, TikTok.

Here’s everyone who has a TikTok account on winter Love Island UK 2023.

Will Young TikTok account

23-year-old farmer Will Young from Buckinghamshire has his own TikTok account – @farmerwill_ – where he posts videos about his life on a farm. Many of these videos feature Will working with lambs, which many fans love. The star currently has 1.3 million followers on TikTok, and that number could be set to increase as he continues his time on the show.

Tanyel Revan TikTok Account

26-year-old hair stylist Tanyel Revan from North London has a TikTok account under the handle @tanyelrevan. Here, she has posted a range of videos featuring anything from hair and beauty-related content, to videos of her family and friends. Tanyel has over 30,000 followers on TikTok at the time of writing.

Olivia Hawkins TikTok Account

27-year-old ring girl Olivia Hawkins from Brighton has her own TikTok account named @livhawkinss. She doesn’t have many videos on her account, but has uploaded videos of her as a ring girl for different boxing matches. She currently has just over 7000 followers on the app.

Tanya Manhenga TikTok Account

22-year-old student Tanya Manhenga from Liverpool is active on TikTok with her account @talkswithtt_x. Tanya has posted a number of dance and lip-sync videos, as well as ‘Get Ready With Me’ clips, and unboxings. Tanya currently has 3600 followers on TikTok.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown TikTok Account

25-year-old model and property developer Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown from London has an account on TikTok, under the same handle she uses on Instagram: @itszaradeniz. Zara hasn’t posted too frequently on the app, but the videos she has shared include clips of her outfits and makeup looks. She has 2600 followers on TikTok.

Anna-May Robey TikTok Account

20-year-old payroll administrator Anna May Robey from Swansea also has an account of her own on TikTok, under the handle @annamayrobey. She currently only has one video on her account, in which she simply films her face while a song is playing. At the time of writing, Anna-May has 1300 followers on TikTok.

