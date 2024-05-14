Logan Paul wants to buy Evander Holyfield’s ear after Mike Tyson controversy

Logan Paul has declared he wants to buy Evander Holyfield’s ear ahead of his brother Jake Paul’s mega fight with Mike Tyson on Saturday, July 20, in Arlington, Texas.

Paul’s younger brother will take on “Iron Mike”, who, at his peak, was considered the most destructive heavyweight boxer on the planet.

But one man Tyson failed to get the better of during his career was his former rival, Holyfield, who twice beat Tyson in world heavyweight title fights.

The second fight between the pair in June1997 was shrouded in controversy after Tyson bit off a bit of Holyfield’s ear during a clinch.

Tyson was immediately disqualified by referee Mills Lane as Holyfield retained his WBA heavyweight world title, but at some cost.

The one inch piece of cartilage was found by an employee off the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the fight took place, but was never reattached to Holyfield’s ear.

Conflicting reports of why the ear was never reattached have since emerged but the most common explanation is that it was simply misplaced while Holyfield was being transported to hospital.

It is unknown whether the piece of Holyfield’s ear still exists but with Tyson set to make his return to the ring, aged 58, Logan Paul was keen to rediscover a bit of history ahead of the first press conference between Jake Paul and Tyson in New York on Monday evening.

A member of the Most Valuable Promotions team was filmed telling Paul: “The janitor that was sweeping up the ring found it and they gave it back to Holyfield but he didn’t want to put it back on because he thought it looked cool.

Paul then asked: “Evander has the missing ear?” To which the team member replied: “He might have it. They were going to sew it back on but he was like: ‘Nah, f**k it. It looks cool.’

“Whoever was sweeping up the ring, they found it like two hours after the fight.”

Paul then laughed before turning to someone else before declaring: “I am trying to buy Evander’s ear.”

The 29-year-old is no stranger to going searching for extravagant things to buy and has previously gone to insane lengths to buy the world’s most expensive Pokémon card.

Jake Paul will take on Mike Tyson in the boxing ring at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 20, in front of the Netflix cameras.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has a huge fight of his own coming up, as he challenges Cody Rhodes to become the WWE Universal champion at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25.