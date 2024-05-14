Mike Tyson urged to “forget” Jake Paul ‘script’ ahead of superfight

Mike Tyson has been urged to “forget” an apparent script for his fight with Jake Paul as the pair’s superfight gets closer and closer by the day.

Since Jake Paul has gotten involved with boxing, there have been plenty of claims that his fights have been rigged and had a script of guidelines to follow – as if it was something out of the Rocky franchise.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has fought back against those claims a few times, and has also been helped by pundits – and even his opponents. However, with his next fight being against Mike Tyson – where there is a 31-year age gap – and being broadcast on Netflix, those theories have started to rumble again.

One such supporter of the scripted theory is Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia. Alalshikh has been the one organizing the big fights moving to Saudi from the United States and has previously met Tyson.

“Please brother Mike, forget the script and beat this guy!,” Alalshikh tweeted following the press conference for their clash.

The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority is already on record as not being the biggest fan of Jake’s fights. He’s shut down questions about influencer match-ups taking place on Saudi cards previously, telling DAZN: “Please, we don’t want any YouTuber fights again.”

As for the upcoming Jake and ‘Iron’ Mike fight, well, the contest will take place using professional rules. There won’t be any head guards or safer gloves used like had been claimed previously.

Tyson is also changing his lifestyle ahead of the fight. He is no longer smoking marihuana and is on a diet of raw meat. Despite that, he did say he isn’t feeling in great shape yet, but he’s got plenty of time until they meet in July in Arlington, Texas.