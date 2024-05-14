EntertainmentFood

McDonald’s iconic Grimace Shake has returned but there’s a catch

Meera Jacka
McDonald's Grimace billboardMcDonald's

McDonald’s Grimace Shake had social media in a chokehold after celebrating the iconic monster’s birthday in 2023. Now, Grimace is back with a catch.

The purple monster became an internet sensation after McDonald’s released a limited-time ‘Grimace birthday meal’ to celebrate his alleged birthday on June 12.

With in-depth lore and filthy memes taking over during Grimace’s reign, the fast-food chain capitalized on the monster via multiple collaborations, from “ugly” Christmas sweaters to a Game Boy Color-style game.

Now, nearly a year later, Grimace is back — well, the Grimace shake to be specific. McDonald’s announced via Instagram that Grimace had returned with a cheeky post showcasing the monster’s passport alongside a cursed video.

However, for those excited to get their hands on Grimace’s mystery drink, there is a catch. The shake will only be returning to launch in Canada.

McDonald’s Canadian X account (formerly known as Twitter) has already prepared to welcome the purple monster with a hilarious cover photo showcasing a billboard with Grimace plastered on top.

“Grimace if [you’re] reading this come back we miss [you],” the account’s bio reads, their profile picture of the golden arches now featuring a light purple background and Grimace-shaped silhouette.

Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Canada said, “When the Grimace Shake dropped for our neighbors to the south, the response we got from fans here in Canada was overwhelming… Inspired by the sheer creativity and passion we saw for the Grimace Shake, we had to bring it to Canadian menus.”

This means that fans in the US will need to pull out their passports (just like Grimace) and book a holiday, with the shake set to sell from various McDonald’s locations across Canada from May 14. But be sure to book your tickets fast, for the purple shake will only be available for a limited time.

Related Topics

Mcdonalds

About The Author

Meera Jacka

Meera Jacka is a Senior Entertainment and Trending News Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. She completed her undergrad at Curtin University with a double major in professional writing and publishing and creative writing, graduating with Honours in creative writing. A horror fan with a guilty pleasure in reality TV, Meera covers all things entertainment and trending news, with the occasional film and gaming content thrown in the mix. Contact Meera at meera.jacka@dexerto.com

keep reading
McDonald's fries
Food
McDonald’s might be launching a $5 meal deal to attract “inflation-hit” customers
Lauren Lewis
A low-angle photo of the Mcdonald's sign against a blue sky background.
Food
Diet expert reveals best thing to order at McDonald’s to lose weight
Lauren Lewis
McFlurry
Food
McDonald’s finally brings back fan-favorite McFlurry, but it’s not easy to get
Lauren Lewis
Big Smasher
Food
Chili’s takes aim at McDonald’s with new burger to rival the Big Mac
Lauren Lewis
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech