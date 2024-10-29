How to use the viral Kosas eyeliner filter on TikTok

Kosas’ eyeliner filter is going viral on TikTok, as it reveals the best eyeliner colors for your specific eye color.

Created by the popular makeup brand Kosas, this new eyeliner filter guides users to find eyeliner shades that best enhance their eyes, and it’s quickly become a viral sensation.

When you activate the filter, a large circle filled with various eye colors pops up, and your own eyes will hover above this circle, enlarged for easier comparison. You then choose the most accurate shade, which will allow the effect to generate the best color recommendations for your eyes.

Once you’ve found the closest match, the filter will reveal swatches of different eyeliner shades specifically curated to complement your eye color. These suggested shades often include a mix of neutral tones and bolder hues, giving users plenty of options to experiment with their look.

Many TikTokers have been testing the filter and sharing their results, with videos gaining millions of views. The appeal lies in how the filter takes the guesswork out of finding complementary makeup shades, allowing users to try out new colors they might not have considered before.

How to get the viral eyeliner filter on TikTok

To try Kosas’ popular eyeliner filter on TikTok, just follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left corner. Click on the magnifying glass, and search ‘Find My Eyeliner Color.’ Select the filter of the same name to apply it. Point the camera at your face and find your eye color. Tap on your eye color. Now you’ll see a selection of shades tailored to enhance your eye color.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides, including how to get the viral PS5 filter on TikTok and how to get the viral Studio Ghibli filter on TikTok.