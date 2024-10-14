Wicked x Stanley collection nearly cause “brawl” as fans clash at Target

Wicked fans are rushing to get their hands on the exclusive Stanley x Wicked collection, as available items are limited.

With the theatrical release of Wicked approaching on November 22, Stanley teamed up with the production to release four Wicked-themed cups.

The Stanley x Wicked collection includes a 40-oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher for $55 and a 20-oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler for $35.

The 40-oz and 20-oz Stanley cups come in two colorways: a black and green ombré to represent Wicked’s Elphaba and a bright pink with gold and glitter accents to represent Glinda.

The collection can exclusively be found at Target stores and online as of Sunday, October 13. However, during Target’s release, Wicked fans nearly caused a brawl while attempting to stock up on the quenchers.

In a viral TikTok from an anxious fan, they captured a rush of people bombarding the shelves at Target. “There was nearly a brawl for Wicked Stanleys,” they said. “People were charging. It was insane,” they added.

The TikToker also alleged that customers tried to pry a Wicked-themed Stanley out of her child’s hands.

Despite the competition, the TikToker and the group she was with showed off their Elphaba-inspired Stanleys.

Though viewers were shocked that fans caused such a commotion over “a friggin cup,” this isn’t the first time Stanley collabs have caused a craze.

In July, pop artist Olivia Rodrigo teamed up with Stanley to release a tumbler inspired by her ‘GUTS’ album, leading collaborators to implement a system to deter bots and hoarders from buying too many at once.

And, in September, Stanley owners went viral for attaching accessories and snack holders to their tumblers so they could have everything they needed in one place.

How to get Wicked x Stanley collection

To buy the witch-inspired Stanleys, customers can purchase available items at Target’s online store. The Elphaba and Glinda cups are also available in stores at Target until supplies last.