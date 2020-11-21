When is xQc back on Twitch? Streaming ban end date and return stream - Dexerto

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel picked up a ban from Twitch after the ‘stream sniping’ fiasco during the Fall Guys event at GlitchCon 2020 Twitch Rivals. With Twitch’s most lucrative streamer temporarily off the platform, when can we expect to see him back?

Being Twitch’s hottest property doesn’t mean you get special treatment. On November 18, xQc was punished for stream sniping by the organizers of Twitch Rivals, with the rules explicitly legislating against “cheating of any kind.”

He was consequently banned for six months from all Twitch Rivals events and had all of his prize money confiscated. Other players, including League streamer Nightblue3, also picked up bans for cheating at the event.

xQc didn’t try to protest his innocence and Tweeted an apology where he explained: “We shouldn’t [have] done it and it was wrong. I’m sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny.”

Stop defending my everywhere for no reason. We got into the final game with @DrLupo and @shroud 's team. We shouldn't of done it and it was wrong. I'm sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry. — xQc (@xQc) November 15, 2020

When is xQc unbanned from Twitch?

According to a tweet from xQc on November 18, his ban was for seven days. This means the earliest he could be back on our screens is on November 25.

What I did had no impact on the outcome but it was wrong. Sorry again, I wasn't trying to cheat out of malice I was just trying to entertain. 7 days suspension for now. Ride like lightning, crash like thunder. Go agane. PS: Give my winning to charity and i'll match it pic.twitter.com/48hgZQoyg0 — xQc (@xQc) November 18, 2020

A week-long ban shouldn’t be the end of the world for a streamer of his popularity. Ex-CSGO pro Shroud compared the ban to a “vacation” and expects xQc to bounce back without too many issues.

He said: “Getting banned doesn’t mean anything. Dr Disrespect got banned for a month for streaming in a bathroom. He came back stronger than ever.”

But it doesn’t seem like xQc is particularly enjoying his career being temporarily taken away from him, as he used his newfound free time to offer his take on Pablo Escobar in this legendary Narcos meme. It kind of blew up.

It’s safe to say that, while fans may be missing his streams, xQc will be desperate to get back on Twitch and keep making the content that has made him so popular.

In the meantime, all we can do is take a leaf out of his book: sit and wait…