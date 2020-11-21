 When is xQc back on Twitch? Streaming ban end date and return stream - Dexerto
When is xQc back on Twitch?

Published: 21/Nov/2020 14:04

by Luke Edwards
Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel picked up a ban from Twitch after the ‘stream sniping’ fiasco during the Fall Guys event at GlitchCon 2020 Twitch Rivals. With Twitch’s most lucrative streamer temporarily off the platform, when can we expect to see him back?

Being Twitch’s hottest property doesn’t mean you get special treatment. On November 18, xQc was punished for stream sniping by the organizers of Twitch Rivals, with the rules explicitly legislating against “cheating of any kind.”

He was consequently banned for six months from all Twitch Rivals events and had all of his prize money confiscated. Other players, including League streamer Nightblue3, also picked up bans for cheating at the event.

xQc didn’t try to protest his innocence and Tweeted an apology where he explained: “We shouldn’t [have] done it and it was wrong. I’m sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny.”

When is xQc unbanned from Twitch?

According to a tweet from xQc on November 18, his ban was for seven days. This means the earliest he could be back on our screens is on November 25.

A week-long ban shouldn’t be the end of the world for a streamer of his popularity. Ex-CSGO pro Shroud compared the ban to a “vacation” and expects xQc to bounce back without too many issues.

He said: “Getting banned doesn’t mean anything. Dr Disrespect got banned for a month for streaming in a bathroom. He came back stronger than ever.”

But it doesn’t seem like xQc is particularly enjoying his career being temporarily taken away from him, as he used his newfound free time to offer his take on Pablo Escobar in this legendary Narcos meme. It kind of blew up.

It’s safe to say that, while fans may be missing his streams, xQc will be desperate to get back on Twitch and keep making the content that has made him so popular.

In the meantime, all we can do is take a leaf out of his book: sit and wait…

Charli D’Amelio returns to posting on TikTok after backlash

Published: 21/Nov/2020 11:46

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio does a pose with her hands
Social media star Charli D’Amelio has returned to posting on TikTok after backlash over an “ungrateful” comment she made regarding her follower count that lost her around one million followers.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio is by far and away the most followed creator on the platform, and is set to become the first person to reach the huge milestone of 100 million followers, beating even TikTok’s own account to top spot.

However, her follower count was sent speeding in the other direction after she said in a video with her family and James Charles: “I wish I had more time! Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.” When James jokingly asked if the 95 million wasn’t enough for her, Charli replied “I was just saying like, even numbers,” while sticking her tongue out.

What seemed like an innocent joke quickly had people up in arms over the comment which many called “ungrateful.” This was alongside frustration towards the D’Amelio sisters for their disgust over eating a snail prepared by a chef.

Charli D'Amelio is shown next to Chef Aaron May.
Charli D’Amelio has come under fire for a joke she made during an episode of “Dinner with the D’Amelios.”

Charli D’Amelio returns to TikTok

The internet became furious over the comments, and Charli’s follower account began a rapid decline. Before the incident her peak follower count was 99.4, but after the backlash she was left with a loss of around one million.

But now Charli is back posting again, several days after the backlash was at its peak. Although just days ago she couldn’t hold back tears on a livestream where she said “seeing how people reacted to this, like, I don’t even know if I wanna do this anymore. Like, this is messed up stuff that people are saying!”

On November 20 she tweeted that “tomorrow I will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face!” And she definitely delivered on that promise, returning with a brand new hairstyle to boot.

The three new videos are still hitting millions of likes and views, and the comment section seems to have had some element of positivity returned to them. Though as expected with the internet, the hate comments will never be fully absent.

@charlidameliodc @yodamnmomma♬ THICK (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) (Remix) – DJ Chose & Megan Thee Stallion

However, her follower count has definitely started to heal, as she now sits back over the 99 million line at 99.1 million followers. It seems as though she’s back on track to reach that big 100 million milestone soon, and many are excited to see what she’s got planned for the big day.