Twitch bans another streamer for “inappropriate” username after a year - Dexerto

Following two previous bans that were overturned as ‘mistakes’, yet another Twitch streamer has been suspended from the platform indefinitely due to what Twitch calls an inappropriate username.

Earlier in November, we covered the cases of two streamers, Piece_of_Sheet and Pajja_, because the names were apparently a violation of their community guidelines.

However, both of these bans were later overturned, with Twitch admitting in both instances that they had made a mistake.

One streamer who has not yet had their ban overturned, despite holding the username for a year and a half, is “itsbrittneyb1tch.” Brittney was banned on November 6, and has appealed, but has had no response from the platform.

Brittney had even reached affiliate status, all while using the username, before Twitch appeared to take a hard stance on usernames. Rather than giving streamers a chance to change their names, seemingly permanent bans have been meted out.

“They gave me zero warning, just an email saying I was banned,” Brittney told Dexerto. “I did put a support ticket in, but still no response. I love streaming, it’s a huge part of my life and now I’m unable to even support friends on Twitch as I’m not allowed on there while I’m banned.”

Twitch’s guidelines on usernames state “We have active measures to prevent and takedown accounts created for the purposes of abuse, including the use of hateful, abusive, or threatening terms in usernames.”

Presumably, Brittney has been banned for the use of ‘b1tch’, but considering how long she had held the name, and that she was a Twitch affiliate, it’s surprising Twitch never took action against it earlier – if it wasn’t a mistake.

Help this go viral. I was given NO warning, and had this account for over a year, AND I'm an affiliate. But now im banned for my username? @TwitchSupport I HAVE SUBS! I MOD FOR PEOPLE WHO DEPEND ON ME! LET ME BACK INTO MY ACCOUNT TO CHANGE MY NAME PLEASE! Please share for me guys pic.twitter.com/bXvQG7leAs — ✨ItsBrittneyB1tch✨ (@Brittneyyyy_A) November 7, 2020

Understandably, due to the other streamers who have their bans overturned for similar username issues, Brittney is hoping Twitch will look into her situation and notice an error.

The other streamers who were banned, Piece_of_Sheet and Pajja_, have taken different approaches after getting their account back. The former has kept his username as it was previously, while Pajja_ changed it to avoid any further issues. Twitch allows channels to freely change usernames.

Also surprising is that Brittney’s appeal still hasn’t been responded to, almost a full month after the ban took place. In their email, Twitch says the decision will only be reversed upon successful appeal – but whether her appeal has even been read or not is unknown.

Two days until my birthday, and I still do not have my account back @TwitchRTSupport @TwitchSupport and it's almost been 2 weeks with no response. So now, instead of a long stream I was excited for on my birthday, looks like I'll be spending it home alone. — ✨ItsBrittneyB1tch✨ (@Brittneyyyy_A) November 19, 2020

As she still doesn’t have her account back, Brittney is instead attempting to moving to stream on YouTube. Brittney told Dexerto that she was trying to make Twitch part of her income, but this is now, of course, impossible.