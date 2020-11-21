 Twitch bans another streamer for “inappropriate” username after a year - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Twitch bans another streamer for “inappropriate” username after a year

Published: 21/Nov/2020 11:11

by Calum Patterson
Twitch streamer banned for username
Twitch / Instagram: brittneyyyy_a

Share

Twitch

Following two previous bans that were overturned as ‘mistakes’, yet another Twitch streamer has been suspended from the platform indefinitely due to what Twitch calls an inappropriate username.

Earlier in November, we covered the cases of two streamers, Piece_of_Sheet and Pajja_, because the names were apparently a violation of their community guidelines.

However, both of these bans were later overturned, with Twitch admitting in both instances that they had made a mistake.

One streamer who has not yet had their ban overturned, despite holding the username for a year and a half, is “itsbrittneyb1tch.” Brittney was banned on November 6, and has appealed, but has had no response from the platform.

Twitch ban offensive name
Twitch
Twitch rolled out a handful of bans for offensive usernames in November.

Brittney had even reached affiliate status, all while using the username, before Twitch appeared to take a hard stance on usernames. Rather than giving streamers a chance to change their names, seemingly permanent bans have been meted out.

“They gave me zero warning, just an email saying I was banned,” Brittney told Dexerto. “I did put a support ticket in, but still no response. I love streaming, it’s a huge part of my life and now I’m unable to even support friends on Twitch as I’m not allowed on there while I’m banned.”

Twitch’s guidelines on usernames state “We have active measures to prevent and takedown accounts created for the purposes of abuse, including the use of hateful, abusive, or threatening terms in usernames.”

Presumably, Brittney has been banned for the use of ‘b1tch’, but considering how long she had held the name, and that she was a Twitch affiliate, it’s surprising Twitch never took action against it earlier – if it wasn’t a mistake.

Understandably, due to the other streamers who have their bans overturned for similar username issues, Brittney is hoping Twitch will look into her situation and notice an error.

The other streamers who were banned, Piece_of_Sheet and Pajja_, have taken different approaches after getting their account back. The former has kept his username as it was previously, while Pajja_ changed it to avoid any further issues. Twitch allows channels to freely change usernames.

Also surprising is that Brittney’s appeal still hasn’t been responded to, almost a full month after the ban took place. In their email, Twitch says the decision will only be reversed upon successful appeal – but whether her appeal has even been read or not is unknown.

As she still doesn’t have her account back, Brittney is instead attempting to moving to stream on YouTube. Brittney told Dexerto that she was trying to make Twitch part of her income, but this is now, of course, impossible.

Entertainment

Shroud explains why he wouldn’t care if he got a Twitch ban

Published: 21/Nov/2020 14:59

by Georgina Smith
Shroud faces the camera next to the Twitch logo
YouTube: Shroudy Rowdy

Share

shroud

Popular streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has shared his interesting take on big streamers getting banned, saying that he probably wouldn’t care if he were to be banned because “it doesn’t really do anything.”

Twitch streamer xQc was banned from Twitch for seven days after being accused of stream sniping in Twitch Rivals. He was also banned from Twitch Rivals events for six months and had to forfeit his GlitchCon prize money.

But this most recent ban has got people thinking about how bans operate on Twitch more broadly, considering whether they actually have the desired effect on larger streamers.

Shroud has said about xQc’s ban specifically that “I actually didn’t think he was going to get banned. A lot of people were saying it was blown out of proportion. I think it was the opposite.”

xQc instagram photo
Instagram: xqcow1
xQc has become arguably the biggest name on Twitch in 2020.

But he also spoke about the effect of bans on huge streamers like Dr Disrespect, xQc and others, and claimed that a ban is actually not the worst thing in the world for big streamers.

“Getting banned doesn’t mean anything,” he began. “Dr Disrespect got banned for a month for streaming in a bathroom. He came back stronger than ever.”

He went on to explain that although he strives not to get banned, “if I did get banned, would I really care though? Probably not, because getting banned doesn’t really do anything. You take a little vacation, and you come back swinging.”

Topic starts at 0:55

“It’s weird how getting banned for a big streamer is a best case scenario, which basically makes zero sense,” he continued, before speaking on Twitch’s rules. “Twitch can’t really change the rules of how someone gets banned based off their top streamers, it’s not really fair. I’m just happy they’re keeping it consistent.”

It seems that the system intended to scold streamers actually ends up being better off for them, giving them a ‘vacation’ from streaming while knowing their follower base will be there waiting when they return.