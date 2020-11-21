 DrLupo announces all Twitch tips will be donated to charity - Dexerto
DrLupo announces all Twitch tips will be donated to charity

Published: 21/Nov/2020 1:25

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
DrLupo

DrLupo Twitch

Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo is no stranger to philanthropy, but now he’s kicked it to a whole new level and decided to donate all future tips on his Twitch channel to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Popular streamers are widely considered to be a force for good. They entertain the masses and create tight-knit communities, and some have even made an effort to give something back.

Iman ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who was named the highest-earning female streamer this year, capped her donations to five dollars and urged fans to support other causes with the excess. 

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg did something similar. Initially, he turned off donations completely. But then he had an even better idea. He turned them back on and started donating them all to charity.

Now, DrLupo is doing the same. The 33-year-old American Twitch star has been one of the platform’s most philanthropic streamers.

In 2018, he raised more than one million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Then, less than a year later, he doubled that and raised over two million dollars in a 24-hour stream.  Now, he’s at it again. 

DrLupo is one of the most charitable and philanthropic Twitch streamers in the world.

DrLupo is hosting yet another Build Against Cancer stream. It’s happening between December 19 and December 20, and all donations will go to the same cause.

In addition, people can also buy an official t-shirt, with all proceeds donated to the cause. The sale numbers alone have already raised around $20,000, and it’s only going up.

Build Against Cancer T-Shirts are selling like hot-cakes.

If that wasn’t enough, DrLupo has also gone above and beyond and made a permanent pledge. “Effective immediately, all tips to the channel will instead go directly to St. Jude via Tiltify,” he said. “This will be the case forever.”

“I’m incredibly lucky to have a community that has chosen to support me, my family, and many wonderful causes for so many years,” he added. “Helping those in need, like the children at St. Jude who fight cancer every day, is very important to me.”

Last but not least, DrLupo also said he’s working with sponsors to organize prizes that will be given to random viewers who made a donation each month. It’s a way to give back to his community as well as thank viewers for supporting the cause.

In the end, nobody expects streamers to be charitable and philanthropic, even the most successful ones. It isn’t a requirement after all. But people are thrilled to see so many of them lift their game, and the support has been tremendous.

Sia under fire for casting Maddie Ziegler as autistic teen in movie

Published: 20/Nov/2020 21:43

by Virginia Glaze
Maddie Ziegler is shown in the trailer to "Music."
YouTube: Sia

TikTok

Australian singer and songwriter Sia is facing intense backlash from critics after casting popular TikTok creator Maddie Ziegler as an autistic teenager in her upcoming film “Music.”

Sia is a well-known name in the world of pop music; hailed for such hits as ‘Chandelier’ and ‘Titanium,’ Sia has become a huge sensation in the industry, and now, she’s taking her talents to the silver screen.

Sia has written and directed her very own feature film, named “Music,” which features an autistic character by the same name and her half-sister, Zu.

Despite her excitement around the project (which also stars Kate Hudson), it seems that Sia is instead being met with a wave criticism for her decision to cast Maddie Ziegler for the role of the movie’s autistic teen.

Ziegler is a huge star on TikTok, who boasts over 19 million followers on the viral video app. It’s not her follower count that has critics talking, though; instead, it’s the fact that Ziegler is a non-autistic person playing the role of an autistic character.

Many commenters have taken issue with the casting, feeling that only autistic people should play the role of an autistic person, even noting that many autistic actors would have happily filled the role on short-notice.

“I love Maddie Ziegler, don’t get me wrong,” one fan said of Sia’s movie. “But you need to consult actual autistic people and have autistic people play autistic people.”

Sia herself has responded to the matter in several posts, claiming that she felt it was “more compassionate to use Maddie” than an autistic actor and that she “did try” to cast them for her film. She also stated that she performed three years of research for the movie and had autistic people advising her throughout production.

“Casting someone at her level of functioning was cruel, not kind, so I made the executive decision that we would do our best to lovingly represent the community,” she said of the matter, referring to Ziegler’s character.

However, others have noted that some of Sia’s responses are less than “compassionate,” with the star responding to one critic with “Maybe you’re just a bad actor” when they claimed they would have offered to play Ziegler’s part.

Although Sia’s “Music” isn’t set to debut until 2021, although it seems the tone of its release has already been decided among viewers who feel the autistic community has been wholly disrespected by her casting decision.