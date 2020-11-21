DrLupo announces all Twitch tips will be donated to charity - Dexerto

Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo is no stranger to philanthropy, but now he’s kicked it to a whole new level and decided to donate all future tips on his Twitch channel to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Popular streamers are widely considered to be a force for good. They entertain the masses and create tight-knit communities, and some have even made an effort to give something back.

Iman ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who was named the highest-earning female streamer this year, capped her donations to five dollars and urged fans to support other causes with the excess.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg did something similar. Initially, he turned off donations completely. But then he had an even better idea. He turned them back on and started donating them all to charity.

Now, DrLupo is doing the same. The 33-year-old American Twitch star has been one of the platform’s most philanthropic streamers.

In 2018, he raised more than one million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Then, less than a year later, he doubled that and raised over two million dollars in a 24-hour stream. Now, he’s at it again.

DrLupo is hosting yet another Build Against Cancer stream. It’s happening between December 19 and December 20, and all donations will go to the same cause.

Read more: DrLupo condemns claims his Twitch community is toxic

In addition, people can also buy an official t-shirt, with all proceeds donated to the cause. The sale numbers alone have already raised around $20,000, and it’s only going up.

If that wasn’t enough, DrLupo has also gone above and beyond and made a permanent pledge. “Effective immediately, all tips to the channel will instead go directly to St. Jude via Tiltify,” he said. “This will be the case forever.”

“I’m incredibly lucky to have a community that has chosen to support me, my family, and many wonderful causes for so many years,” he added. “Helping those in need, like the children at St. Jude who fight cancer every day, is very important to me.”

Last but not least, DrLupo also said he’s working with sponsors to organize prizes that will be given to random viewers who made a donation each month. It’s a way to give back to his community as well as thank viewers for supporting the cause.

In the end, nobody expects streamers to be charitable and philanthropic, even the most successful ones. It isn’t a requirement after all. But people are thrilled to see so many of them lift their game, and the support has been tremendous.