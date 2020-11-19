 Twitch punishes Tfue, Nightblue3, Mendo, GrandPooBear for stream sniping - Dexerto
Twitch punishes Tfue, Nightblue3, Mendo, GrandPooBear for stream sniping

Published: 19/Nov/2020 19:56

by Theo Salaun
In a whopping series of punishments, Twitch have levied out disciplinary actions, including bans and prize forfeiture, against four popular streamers: Tfue, Nightblue3, Mendo, and GrandPooBear.

The GlitchCon Twitch Rivals stream sniping debacle has a new round of offenders joining Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel in virtual detention for conspiring to unfairly dismantle competitive integrity and thereby breaking the Fall Guys’ tournament rules. 

Nightblue3, Lucas ‘Mendo’ Hakansson, David ‘GrandPooBear’ Hunt and xQc have all been temporarily banned from Twitch for an indefinite period of time and have been banned from participation in Twitch Rivals for six months. 

Unlike the others, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney did not actively stream snipe in violation of Twitch’s rulesets. But, since he was aware of it and failed to report it to moderators, he joins all four in having to forfeit all earnings from GlitchCon.

As shared by the official Twitch Rivals Twitter account, the platform’s team have reviewed the tournament’s incident and decided that all five aforementioned streamers “violated our Official Tournament Code of Conduct and Game Play Rules.”

Further, aside from simply breaking the rules, the popular streamers seem to have disappointed the platform’s more general guidelines: “we expect all players to exhibit good sportsmanship and maintain respect for one another.”

While xQc and the gang likely meant no disrespect and have, instead, been apologetic for the situation, it was nonetheless received very poorly. Still, most of that anger has been angled toward xQc and, although no one other than GrandPooBear has reacted to the latest punishments, his apology seems to have been accepted.

GrandPooBear’s community has been incredibly supportive in response to his distraught tweets. He has admitted fault for his actions in the Fall Guys tourney, particularly for pointing out a bean worth sniping, and apologized for failing to speak up against something that he believes was not in his nature.

As far as replies goes, most echo that this is just too much drama for a game that maybe doesn’t need the full esports treatment and consequences.

While he has confirmed his ban from Twitch streaming will last up to a week similar to xQc’s sentence, the punishments for Mendo and Nightblue3 have not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Dixie D’Amelio’s chef speaks out after “disrespectful” snail drama

Published: 19/Nov/2020 19:51

by Virginia Glaze
The D’Amelio family chef has spoken out after Dixie stirred up backlash online for turning down a snail on her plate, leading hordes of critics to call her out for purportedly “disrespectful” behavior.

The D’Amelio sisters have found themselves at the center of internet controversy due to the latest episode of “Dinner with the D’Amelio’s,” a YouTube series where the family sits down for dinner with a special guest.

The November 16 episode of the YouTube show saw Charli D’Amelio joke about being disappointed in not reaching 100 million followers in a year’s time, which sparked outrage among fans who felt she was being “entitled.”

However, the spotlight has since shifted to Dixie, who flipped out and gagged after noticing Chef Aaron May had placed a snail on her plate.

While it makes sense that not everyone would be jazzed about eating a slimy animal, the internet is not holding back in their criticism of the TikTok star, taking offense at her behavior toward a meal that had been carefully prepared for her.

Although Chef May didn’t speak about the drama initially, paparazzi caught up with the culinary pro on November 18, allowing him to explain his side of the situation.

The chef clarified that it had been production’s idea to sneak the snails onto Dixie and Charli’s plates, which resulted in their over-the-top reactions — but he’s not taking it personally.

(Topic begins at 6:15)

“You know, somebody on production thought it would be funny to feed Dixie and Charli snails,” he explained. “They didn’t take it the best. I love Dixie and Charli. I’ve worked with them before, I’m gonna work with them again. I think it’s a little blown out of proportion.”

“I would call it ‘fake news,’” he said of the drama that unfolded after the episode went live. “Those girls are the greatest. I love them. It was all fun and games.”

(Topic begins at 0:21)

Dixie herself has issued an apology to Chef May and her fans over the matter, similarly clarifying that the entire ordeal was all in good fun and that she has no hard feelings toward her family chef over the snail incident.

It seems that fans of the girls are now decrying the social media backlash that resulted from the video — which has since caused Charli D’Amelio to lose over 500,000 followers on TikTok.