Twitch punishes Tfue, Nightblue3, Mendo, GrandPooBear for stream sniping - Dexerto

In a whopping series of punishments, Twitch have levied out disciplinary actions, including bans and prize forfeiture, against four popular streamers: Tfue, Nightblue3, Mendo, and GrandPooBear.

The GlitchCon Twitch Rivals stream sniping debacle has a new round of offenders joining Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel in virtual detention for conspiring to unfairly dismantle competitive integrity and thereby breaking the Fall Guys’ tournament rules.

Nightblue3, Lucas ‘Mendo’ Hakansson, David ‘GrandPooBear’ Hunt and xQc have all been temporarily banned from Twitch for an indefinite period of time and have been banned from participation in Twitch Rivals for six months.

Unlike the others, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney did not actively stream snipe in violation of Twitch’s rulesets. But, since he was aware of it and failed to report it to moderators, he joins all four in having to forfeit all earnings from GlitchCon.

On further review of GlitchCon, we have found that, in addition to xQcOW, players Nightblue3, Mendo, GrandPooBear, & Tfue violated our conduct rules. Their actions will result in a disciplinary action from Twitch Rivals & for all but Tfue, a temporary suspension from Twitch. pic.twitter.com/b2gaqxHpcI — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) November 19, 2020

As shared by the official Twitch Rivals Twitter account, the platform’s team have reviewed the tournament’s incident and decided that all five aforementioned streamers “violated our Official Tournament Code of Conduct and Game Play Rules.”

Further, aside from simply breaking the rules, the popular streamers seem to have disappointed the platform’s more general guidelines: “we expect all players to exhibit good sportsmanship and maintain respect for one another.”

While xQc and the gang likely meant no disrespect and have, instead, been apologetic for the situation, it was nonetheless received very poorly. Still, most of that anger has been angled toward xQc and, although no one other than GrandPooBear has reacted to the latest punishments, his apology seems to have been accepted.

So it seems my Twitch account will also be suspended for up to a week, same as XQC. I am pretty devastated by that https://t.co/WTXPwMqLzH — GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) November 19, 2020

GrandPooBear’s community has been incredibly supportive in response to his distraught tweets. He has admitted fault for his actions in the Fall Guys tourney, particularly for pointing out a bean worth sniping, and apologized for failing to speak up against something that he believes was not in his nature.

As far as replies goes, most echo that this is just too much drama for a game that maybe doesn’t need the full esports treatment and consequences.

While he has confirmed his ban from Twitch streaming will last up to a week similar to xQc’s sentence, the punishments for Mendo and Nightblue3 have not been confirmed at the time of writing.