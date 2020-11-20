xQc goes viral for Narcos meme following Twitch ban - Dexerto

Following his week-long Twitch ban, top streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has gone viral for recreating the famous Narcos meme on his first day off of the platform.

After controversy surrounding a Fall Guys Twitch Rivals tournament, in which xQc was accused of stream sniping so as to have a larger impact on the outcome of the tournament, the Canadian was handed a 7-day ban, despite being the highest-earning, most watched creator on the platform in the last month and for much of the year.

He also faces a six-month ban from Twitch Rivals events, and had to forfeit his GlitchCon prize money as a result.

Without his stream, though, xQc was clearly at a bit of a loss as to what to do on Thursday, November 19, and decided to keep his fans entertained in a new way.

Despite his stream sniping and subsequent ban drawing negative reactions from some streamers, such as shroud and Tyler1, xQc was only looking at the bright side: an opportunity for more content.

Following in the footsteps of the famous Narcos meme, which sees Pablo Escobar looking inexplicably sad and bored, xQc gave his fans exactly that.

In a series of images posted to Twitter, we see xQc reenacting the Narcos meme, looking solemn and desolate without his thousands of Twitch viewers supporting him through a stream.

Within 10 hours, at the time of writing, the tweet has gone absolutely viral, with fans and critics alike responding. He has received almost 10,000 retweets, with that number fast increasing, as well as over 150,000 likes and counting.

Even when outside the realms of his livestream, xQc clearly knows how to get the crowd going, which is what makes his Twitch channel so popular in the first place.