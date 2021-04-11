When does Ludwig's subathon finish? End date of historic broadcast announced - Dexerto

Ludwig’s historic Twitch subathon has had a spectacular run, but the end of the line is finally in sight now that he’s announced an official end date, and he’s planning to go out with a bang.

Ludwig Ahgren’s Twitch subathon has been running for almost a month now. In that time, he’s become the most subscribed streamer on the platform and the second most subscribed channel in its history.

It almost ended a few times, like when the timer hit one second on April 10. But it’s still going strong for the most part, and it could probably run forever if he and his viewers really wanted it to.

Ludwig has said he wasn’t planning on running it for more than 31 days, and now he’s made it official by announcing the end date: April 13.

The subathon is set to end at 9 PM PT, according to Ludwig’s latest tweet. However, that’s if it runs the full 31 days: It could always end sooner.

He also announced he would be ramping up his donations to charity on the final day to spice things up.

“For every sub I get that day, I will donate $5 to charity. Raising money for The Humane Society of the United States AND St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

THE LAST DAY OF THE SUBATHON WILL BE TUESDAY APRIL 13 AT 9 PM PST FOR EVERY SUB I GET THAT DAY I WILL DONATE $5 TO CHARITY RAISING MONEY FOR @HumaneSociety AND @StJude pic.twitter.com/Ve2aL3NLLr — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 11, 2021

Ludwig’s subathon has been a roller-coaster ride from start to finish, and it will undoubtedly leave a mark in internet history.

It will be a bittersweet moment for fans when it finally ends. However, they’ll still be able to tune in and watch Ludwig do his thing on a regular schedule.

But the chances are he’ll want to take a much-needed break first.