Ludwig becomes 2nd Twitch streamer ever to hit 200k subs and is chasing Ninja's record - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Ludwig has become only the second streamer to hit the 200,000 subscribers mark as his mega subathon continues to roll on.

Ludwig kicked off his subathon on March 14, with the idea being that the stream would last as long as his subscribers made it. With each new subscriber, 10 seconds are added to his timer, even though that was 15 seconds at first.

In the three weeks since the stream started, the subathon has come close to ending a few times – including when Ludwig has been sleeping – only for fans and other content creators to throw gifted subs at the channel in order to keep things ticking over.

As a result, Ludwig has become the most subscribed-to streamer on Twitch and is closing in on all sorts of records held by Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins that nobody thought would ever be topped.

While Ludwig has not yet surpassed Ninja’s record of having nearly 270,000 subscribers, he’s joined the streaming star in an exclusive club.

As of April 6, the former Smash Bros pro hit the 200,000 subscribers mark, becoming only the second-ever streamer to do so behind Ninja.

According to Twitch Tracker, the exact number is just a shade over 200,000 – sitting at 200,471. However, given that subscriptions are continuing to come thick and fast to keep the subathon going, Ludwig is probably already well ahead of that total now.

Ludwig said on the subathon previously that it will be capped at 31 days, a whole month of streaming.

If his fans, and people gifting subs to his channel, made that happen, he would almost certainly surpass Ninja’s all-time record.

While some might see that as a mega windfall, he won’t be walking away with a massive slice of the pie once things are all said and done. Ludwig revealed that Twitch will get the biggest slice, while cash will also go to taxes, and his mods will also be paid for their efforts.