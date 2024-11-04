Kai Cenat already halfway to breaking Twitch sub record only 3 days into subathon

Kai Cenat’s goal of breaking the all-time highest subscriber count record on Twitch is already within reach, only days into his subathon, with his channel already over 160,000 subscribers.

He set the record for most subs himself with over 300,000 with his first subathon, which he calls Mafiathon, but was later knocked off the top spot by VTuber Ironmouse, who raised the bar to 326,000.

While he congratulated Ironmouse, it wasn’t long before Mafiathon 2 was announced, with the intention of taking the record right back, and he’s already making quick progress.

At the time of writing, it’s day three of Mafiathon 2, and the on-screen subscriber counter shows 167,000. This is more than halfway to the record of 326,000.

It’s definitely a strong start, although it might start to slow down now, as an initial burst of subs was always likely.

According to TwitchTracker, 73,000 of these subs are paid, while over 32,000 are gifted, and a remaining 24,000 are from Twitch Prime. To see the record broken, Kai will likely need the number of gifted subs to shoot up.

In his previous subathon, gifted subscriptions from countries where a sub costs less, namely Turkey, played a big part in setting the record. For example, a sub in Turkey costs TRY43.90, equivalent to $1.28 USD.

The start of the subathon was anything but smooth, however, as a swatting incident brought it to a standstill, and even caused Kai’s channel to be temporarily banned.

Kai Cenat Kai produced a trailer for Mafiathon 2, featuring Kim Kardashian.

Once things got back on track, guests so far have included the Miles Morales NPC TikToker, and Mirada Cosgrove.

Kai also announced that 20% of all revenue generated by the Mafiathon will be donated to building a school near Lagos, Nigeria. Ironmouse’s subathon was also partly for charity.

You cam keep up with the AMP star’s subathon on his Twitch channel, and use our hub for updates if you miss anything.