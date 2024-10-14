Kai Cenat announces next Twitch subathon to reclaim record from IronMouse

Kai Cenat has plans to reclaim the Twitch throne, the mega-popular influencer announcing his next subathon is set to start imminently after VTuber IronMouse took his previous record.

Kai Cenat hasn’t taken lightly to VTuber IronMouse surpassing his record on Twitch. While first congratulating them on their historic 2024 subathon, just days later he pledged to strike back.

“I think it’s incredible and amazing if he comes back and breaks it,” IronMouse said in response. Now, it’s official. The next time Kai Cenat goes live on Twitch, Mafiathon 2 will be underway.

Article continues after ad

Announced at the end of a blockbuster stream with WWE legend John Cena, Kai shared his plans with over 241,000 viewers watching along live. While he held off on revealing a particular start date, he confirmed “the next time you see me” will be for an attempt at the record.

Previously, Kai Cenat took the mantle of the most-subscribed Twitch streamer ever back in 2023. Racking up 306,621 subscriptions across his marathon broadcast, he cleared the likes of Ludwig and Ninja on his way to making history on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

19 months later, his record-setting run was toppled. VTuber IronMouse went on a historic run of their own across September-October 2024, clearing Kai’s milestone by a significant margin. Tallying up 326,252 subscriptions when all was said and done, they had cemented their spot atop the leaderboard.

Now, Kai Cenat is scheming to rise back up to the number one position. Exactly what the streamer has in store is anyone’s guess, but given the announcement was made with the help of John Cena, it’s safe to expect all sorts of shenanigans.

Article continues after ad

Celebrity appearances are more than likely, perhaps we’ll finally get the long-rumored Travis Scott stream or maybe Kevin Hart will return to make some more memes. Regardless, it’s going to be a lengthy endeavor, with subathons of this nature often running for multiple weeks with the only downtime coming when they’re asleep.

Twitch: Kai Cenat Kai is already planning his next big Twitch subathon, weeks after IronMouse took the record.

No stranger to endurance runs, however, Kai has all but become famous for his lengthy broadcasts, be it the Elden Ring marathon or his more recent Sekiro run.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update you here once an official date for Mafiathon 2 is revealed.