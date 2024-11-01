Ludwig explains why “goat” IShowSpeed will win Best IRL Streamer award

Ludwig has made his nominations for the next Streamer Awards event and shared his thoughts about IShowSpeed winning the Best IRL Streamer Award.

QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards event takes place in December this year, and fans are already nominating their favorite creators.

Ludwig went through his nominations during a recent stream on YouTube and explained his thoughts surrounding many of them with his fans.

After reading the description of the Best IRL Streamer award, he explained that the likes of CDawgVA and ExtraEmily are really good IRL streamers, but he thinks IShowSpeed is the “goat” of the category.

“Dude, there are a few people who I think do this well. I think CDawg does it well, I think ExtraEmily does it well. I think the goat of this is IShowSpeed, man,” Ludwig said.

“I think IShowSpeed is a once-in-a-generation streamer, man. His IRL is unmatched because he’s not just doing it around his area. He’s flying to Europe, all over Southeast Asia. It’s impressive.

“I think this category’s just going to be won by him. I don’t know who’s going to join him in the nomination, but this is going to be a clean sweep.”

(Topic starts at 1:29:42 in video)

That’s not the only category Ludwig nominated the YouTube star for, either. When he got to the Streamer of the Year award, he promptly typed IShowSpeed’s name again.

Speed’s IRL streams have garnered an insane amount of viewers throughout 2024, as his streams across Europe went mega-viral across social media. When he went to Southeast Asia, however, he managed to break records.

On September 18, Speed was left in tears mid-stream after breaking 1,000,000 concurrent viewers on his stream in Southeast Asia.

Breaking a million viewers is a massive achievement, but a few days after the stream, Streams Charts revealed that it made Speed the most-watched English streamer of all time.