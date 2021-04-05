CallMeCarson resurfaces to DM Ludwig during subathon to stop video share - Dexerto

YouTuber CallMeCarson has resurfaced for the first time following grooming allegations, messaging Ludwig during his subathon to ask him to stop playing a video that included him.

On January 5, allegations that Carson had exchanged inappropriate messages with a 17-year-old girl when he was 19 emerged online.

The accusations were initially publicized via a KEEMSTAR video, and they quickly spread through social media. Some of Carson’s friends cut themselves off from the YouTuber, and Slimecicle revealed that he had reported the situation to federal law enforcement when he was made aware of it the year before.

Carson has been silent online ever since those accusations emerged, not posting content to his YouTube channels or to any other social media, leaving many wondering what happened to him.

Now, in the first glimpse people have had of him since the controversy, Carson contacted Ludwig while live. The streamer has been doing a subathon stream that’s lasted for over three weeks, and when he needs to take a shower, or make food, he often plays something on stream in his absence.

While Ludwig made dinner off-stream, he put on some of his YouTube videos for viewers to enjoy while he was gone, and one of the videos that ended up auto-playing was a Twitch Jeopardy video featuring Carson from 2019.

The video played for a few minutes before Ludwig returned and switched it off. As chat expressed relief that the streamer had finally realized the video was playing, he explained how he found out.

“You wanna know who told me that the Carson video was playing? Carson. Sent me a text. And I was like ‘oh sh*t I’ll turn that off.’ Good call Carson. Saved, Carson saved us. From Carson.”

This seems to be the YouTuber’s first appearance online publicly in several months, and many were surprised to see that he had contacted Ludwig. Viewers also noted that Carson was listed as a user in the chat.

Many were left wondering what had happened to Carson after the controversy, and with no updates regarding what’s going on behind the scenes since then, it was a fairly unexpected appearance.