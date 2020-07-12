What’s Brewing? Week’s biggest drama: Charli D’Amelio vs Lil Huddy, Alinity slams Dr Disrespect ban rumors, more

This week dropped the biggest dramageddon bombshell the TikTok community has ever seen. With Charli D’Amelio exposing ex-boyfriend Lil Huddy for allegedly cheating on her and Addison Rae apologizing for purportedly racist behavior, TikTok fans didn’t have a moment’s rest — and we’ve got all the tea you need to stay updated.

So… what’s brewing?

Charli D’Amelio exposes Lil Huddy for cheating

Who’s involved? This week kicked off in a huge way when TikTok’s most followed creator, Charli D’Amelio, exposed her ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson for purportedly cheating on her with fellow TikToker Nessa Barret. The drama began after D’Amelio appeared to shade Chase on social media — a curious development, considering they’d been broken up for some time and even seemed to be on good terms.

What’s the tea? However, this was not the case, as Charli later went on to completely expose Lil Huddy for allegedly kissing Nessa Barret while they were still dating, and even popped off on her ex for how he’d treated her during their relationship.

Yikes! That can’t be good... After receiving ample backlash from critics online, Hudson hit back at the criticism with a shady post of his own, outing a slew of other TikTok stars for their own purported infidelity.

This prompted a huge spat between some of TikTok’s biggest content creators, with Jaden Hossler of the Sway House confronting Huddy (of the Hype House) in-person, with paparazzi even being called to the scene.

So… how did it end? Thankfully, Hossler clarified that no violence took place during their in-person altercation, and claimed that everything was good on both ends — but not everyone was left unscathed by the drama.

Charli later took to Instagram Live to deliver a tearful apology to her fans, expressing remorse over how “immaturely” she and those involved handled the drama and apologizing to both Huddy and Nessa Barret for the things she’d Tweeted. So far, it looks like everything is back on track — although some fans are still a bit disgruntled over Huddy’s alleged cheating.

Alinity slams Dr Disrespect Twitch ban rumors

What’s the backstory? The entire internet went into a tizzy after streaming star Dr Disrespect was reportedly permanently banned from Twitch on June 26, with seemingly no reason for his suspension being released.

Wait — why are people mad at Alinity? Considering the swiftness of the Doc’s permaban over an unexplained situation, many critics lashed out at streamer Alinity Divine, arguing that she hadn’t been banned on Twitch in spite of her past offenses (like throwing a cat over her head), while the Doc can never stream on Twitch, again.

What did she say? Alinity broke down during a July 2 livestream over the constant hate, tearfully explaining that she’s even had harmful thoughts over the abusive harassment she receives online.

That’s not all; during a July 6 conversation with psychiatrist Dr. K, Alinity hit back at critics’ claims that she was somehow responsible for the Doc’s ban, claiming that she’d never even interacted with him, at all.

Luckily, it seems that Alinity is doing fine, claiming that her joint broadcast with Dr. K helped her put her situation into perspective after a bleak week for the streaming community.

Addison Rae returns to social media with an apology

Who’s involved? Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s top stars, boasting over 49 million followers on the app thanks to her viral dance videos. She’s often touted with the likes of Charli D’Amelio and Loren Gray, and wasn’t usually at the center of drama… until recently.

What’s the tea? Rae came under fire in late June over a slew of issues from her past, with many asking the star to address a video she’d shared four years ago that called the Black Lives Matter movement a “cult.”

The TikTok creator had also prompted criticism after dancing to a song that discussed eating disorders for a sponsored post, as well as liking comments that shaded Charli D’Amelio in fall 2019, before the two had become friends.

Why’d she leave social media? Considering all the backlash against her, Rae took an unannounced break from the internet, leading some fans to worry about the star’s health — but Rae returned a few days later with an apology in regards to the video she’d shared all those years ago.

While some fans are happy with Rae’s post, still others called her out for taking such a long time to discuss the subject. Either way, it looks like she’s back out and about in the world, confirming that she merely needed a break from all the drama before diving back online.

Ninja streams on YouTube after Mixer shutdown

Who’s involved? Streaming star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was once the darling of Twitch, but after expressing some issues with the platform, moved to Mixer in the first of what would be many exclusive contracts between broadcasting sites and other streamers.

What’s the tea? After Mixer surprisingly ceased operations and merged with Facebook Gaming (following allegations of racism against the now-defunct company), many fans wondered where Ninja would go next, as he’d made his home on the platform for nearly a year.

In a shocking move, Ninja scheduled a test stream via YouTube on July 8, which was quickly deleted. Despite speculation that the streamer may have struck a deal with the site, it seems that Ninja hasn’t signed an exclusive contract with anyone, and went through with his surprise YouTube live stream anyway, further fanning the flames of fan theories that he may make his home on the site.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwsCtm3HMYc

Morphe drops Jeffree Star after racism allegations

Who’s involved? Jeffree Star is one of YouTube’s biggest beauty gurus, boasting his own makeup empire comprised of Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

What’s the tea? Star has come under fire in the past few weeks after fans accused both he and YouTuber Shane Dawson of orchestrating the scandal against James Charles in 2019 — claims that were later backed up by makeup mogul Tati Westbrook in a viral video on June 30.

Other top names in the scene began to boycott makeup brand Morphe following Tati’s video, with personalities like Jackie Aina pulling out of the company due to their affiliation with “antiblack racist beauty brands" — here, referring to Jeffree Star's cosmetics line.

hey boos, as some of you may know as of this week I will no longer be a @MorpheBrushes affiliate.

code “EDGES” has deactivated. I refuse to align myself with a company that continues to retail antiblack racist beauty brands. I strongly encourage other influencers to do the same! — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) July 2, 2020

So... why did Morphe drop Jeffree? In wake of this mass boycott, Morphe announced it would no longer continue “commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products” and ceased working with Star’s brand — just a week after dropping Shane Dawson’s “Conspiracy” palette from their stores.

Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products. We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks. As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand. — Morphe (@MorpheBrushes) July 10, 2020

Jeffree Star Cosmetics later released a statement in response to Morphe's decision, claiming they were "shocked and extremely saddened" by the development, but assured fans that more products from their brand would be forthcoming throughout the year.

From massive TikTok drama to Ninja making money moves and more, it seems like this week was another roller coaster of internet explosions. What are your thoughts on this week’s tea? Do you think Charli was right to expose Lil Huddy? Do you think the internet should chill out about Alinity’s past? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!

Stay tuned to Dexerto for another round of What’s Brewing next week!