Is Ninja moving to YouTube? Deleted test stream sparks rumors

After the surprise shutdown of streaming platform Mixer in mid-June, fans have been curious about the future of its biggest broadcasters — but a deleted YouTube test stream from Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins could point at his forthcoming plans.

In a massive shock to fans and streamers alike, Mixer announced its unexpected shutdown and merged with Facebook Gaming on June 22, following accusations of racism against the company from one of its employees.

Amid the varied reactions online, many viewers eyed potential moves from Mixers biggest stars, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, who had notably broken off from Twitch to join its competitor.

While both broadcasters claiming they were “figuring out” their next steps in regards to their streaming careers, some fans are predicting that Ninja will move to YouTube, thanks to a now-deleted scheduled “test” stream.

I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them. — Ninja (@Ninja) June 22, 2020

Fans took notice of Blevins’ scheduled tester via his YouTube channel on July 7, which was set for 11:32 AM that day. However, shortly after a screenshot of the test went viral online, he deleted the stream, leading viewers across the net to speculate a forthcoming announcement of his affiliation with the platform.

“Ninja most likely signed to YouTube,” tweeted prominent Fortnite dataminer HYPEX. “He currently has a test stream scheduled, probably didn't mean to make it public but this is a huge hint.”

Ninja most likely signed to youtube, he currently has a test stream scheduled, probably didn't mean to make it public but this is a huge hint.. pic.twitter.com/e4bd6lhD8M — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 7, 2020

Ninja going to Youtube makes too much sense — connor (@subtoconnorpls) July 7, 2020

This isn't totally out of the blue either; Ninja's wife and manager, Jessica Blevins, put out a tweet the night before teasing that some sort of news or announcement would be coming "this week," so the appearance of this test stream might be the first phase of that process.

You've all been patient....this week will be fun. — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) July 7, 2020

This wouldn’t be the first time a huge name in the streaming scene has signed with YouTube, by far; 100 Thieves’ Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop joined the platform in November 2019, followed by YouTube giant Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg six months later.

With Mixer having shut down and streamers moving left and right from Twitch, Ninja’s possible move to YouTube isn’t completely out of the question — but keep in mind, this is mere conjecture, as Blevins has yet to comment on the matter at the time of writing.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait as one of broadcasting’s biggest stars finds a new home. Stay tuned to Dexerto for more as this story develops.