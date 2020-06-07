Addison Rae apologizes after backlash over Instagram post

TikTok superstar Addison Rae has apologized after receiving some backlash for a caption on one of her latest Instagram posts.

Addison Rae is one of the most popular creators on TikTok, with an impressive fan base of over 44 million followers on the app, as well as millions on Instagram and Twitter as well.

However, after the star tried to use that platform to spread awareness about some of the ongoing issues and protests in the US, she was met with some backlash for her approach.

The TikTok star uploaded a series of selfies to Instagram on June 5, but some fans took issue with the fact that she had used a Martin Luther King quote as her caption.

American singer Gus Dapperton was among those to hit out at the influencer, calling her "shallow" for uploading selfies along with her message of support to the BLM movement.

"Just because you caption your selfies with an MLK quote doesn't mean this isn't shallow as f***," he remarked, after re-sharing the post to his Instagram story.

She deleted the caption from the post and apologized to her fans shortly after, claiming that while she does believe in the quote, it might not have been the best way to get her message across.

“My intentions are pure and this quote is something I believe in so deeply," she explained, apologizing to her fans, “I am so sorry and I’ll take it down."

Addison has been quite vocal about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, frequently posting on her social media and has attended some of the protests as well, explaining that it is important to take action wherever possible.

“ I believe supporting BLM on social media is just as important as what I’m doing outside of it, which I will continue to do,” she shared.

Addison later added that she is still learning how to handle things in the right way and revealed that she will take "full responsibility" for the mistakes she makes while adjusting to her newfound fame.