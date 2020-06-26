Dr Disrespect reportedly banned permanently on Twitch

UPDATE 1:25PM PST: According to Rod 'Slasher' Breslau, Dr Disrespect has been removed permanently from the platform. "Sources: DrDisrespect has been permanently banned from Twitch," he tweeted.

Sources: DrDisrespect has been permanently banned from Twitch — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 26, 2020

A Twitch representative issued a statement to Polygon after the outlet reached out about the ban. "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community," they said.

Advertisement

The streamer has yet to speak out about the suspension, or to confirm a reasoning behind it.

Original article below.

Advertisement

Streaming star Dr Disrespect was banned on Twitch on June 26, making this the second time he's been suspended from the Amazon-owned platform.

Dr Disrespect is one of the top personalities on Twitch, pulling in millions of followers with his movie-level quality production, and 80s action hero persona.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

On June 26, the streamer found himself banned again from the popular streaming platform. The Two-Time's channel has been taken offline at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch

At 12:01, Twitch Partner bans tracking account 'StreamerBans' put out the notification on Twitter that Doc had been banned. Fans of the personality were left shocked by the abrupt news.

While it has not been confirmed, 100 Thieves 'Classy' theorized that it could be due to DMCA takedown issues which has recently plagued streamers on the platform.

Read More: Streamer claims Twitch banned him for false report

"Just saw @drdisrespect is banned on Twitch. Including the fact he hasn’t done anything recently, can only assume it was a DMCA related ban?? If so.... We’re all so f**ked, he tweeted.

Advertisement

Personalities such as 'Fuslie' and JakeNBake were given multiple strikes earlier in the month for playing licensed music during broadcast dating back to 2017.

Just saw @drdisrespect is banned on Twitch. Including the fact he hasn’t done anything recently, can only assume it was a DMCA related ban?? If so.... We’re all so fucked. I don’t think any streamers take DMCA seriously until it happens to them (including myself) — 100T Classy (@Classify) June 26, 2020

This isn't the first time the Two-Time has found himself in hot water with Twitch. In June 2019, he was in the middle of an IRL stream at popular gaming convention E3, when his cameraman accidentally followed him into a public bathroom.

The Amazon-owned company took the broadcast down, and gave Dr Disrespect a 30-day ban. Guy Beahm who portrays the larger than life character, issued an apology on his personal account stating, "We wanted to capture an adventure, unfortunately we took that adventure into the wrongs areas unaware of the legalities surrounding it."

Doc currently has boasts over 4 million followers, and consistently draws in over 50k viewers each time he goes live, making him one of the most-watched channels on the platform.