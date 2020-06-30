Tati Westbrook exposes "poisonous lies" from Shane Dawson & Jeffree Star

YouTuber and beauty guru Tati Westbrook has come out with another video exposing the drama behind the apocalyptic scandal that surrounded James Charles in May 2019 due to her viral “Bye Sister” upload.

James Charles became the subject of internet vitriol last summer, after Westbrook’s video accused the then 19-year-old influencer of using his fame to manipulate the sexuality of straight men, among other accusations.

Advertisement

While other top entertainers like Jeffree Star came out with claims that Charles was a “danger to society,” the scandal seemed to end after Charles came forward with his own version of events shortly thereafter, seemingly debunking all of Westbrook’s claims.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFvtCUzfyL4

A year later, social media circles have imploded with allegations against both Star and YouTuber Shane Dawson, with many accusing the two of orchestrating the entire fiasco surrounding Charles, as told per texts and voice messages to other influencers.

Advertisement

Now, Tati has released another bombshell video addressing the year-old topic, claiming that she was “gaslit” into releasing her “Bye Sister” exposé by both Star and Dawson.

“The information they were giving me was terrifying,” she said through tears. “I thought your career and freedom were in jeopardy. I was trying to get you to put your phone down and seek help, because I was told there were a lot of victims that were going to come forward to destroy you.”

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Westbrook went on to state her concerns over the possibility of Star having “blackmail material” on various influencers, fearing that he is “capable of destroying the entire community" and warning the YouTube beauty scene against "canceling" anyone he might expose after her video was released.

Advertisement

She continued by stating that Star began to slander Charles “more than usual” in 2019, with the topic being “all he wanted to talk about.” Shane purportedly reached out to Tati shortly thereafter with similar allegations against the young influencer.

Read More: Shane Dawson makeup removed by Morphe after racism allegations

“Shane said that James Charles was a monster, and that James Charles was hurting minors,” Tati claimed. “Shane said he was planning to interview victims for the docuseries. He told me that something needed to be done to stop him from hurting more people.”

Westbrook likewise theorized that Shane and Star had wanted Charles "out of the way" for the November launch of their collaborative "Conspiracy" makeup line, and were taking measures to sideline the young makeup mogul out of jealousy.

Advertisement

(Tati’s testimony begins at 6:54)

Dawson has since reacted to Tati's video, calling her allegations "a f**king lie," and popping off on the subject in an Instagram Live stream.

"You are so manipulative!" Dawson shouted as Tati's video played in the background. "You are fake crying!"

While James Charles and Jeffree Star have yet to speak out about the video at the time of writing, Tati also claimed that Charles had asked to be present during filming, but she had declined due to wanting to publicly apologize to him.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for more on this breaking story.