Charli D'Amelio tearfully reveals feeling "guilty" over Lil Huddy drama

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has come forward with an apology for fans in wake of drama that shook up the fanbase, after she accused ex-boyfriend Lil Huddy of cheating on her with fellow influencer Nessa Barret.

This week has been a huge one for TikTok news, with D’Amelio accidentally setting off 'dramageddon' after shading ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson on social media and even unfollowing him across all platforms.

Things kicked up a notch after she seemingly confirmed rumors that he’d cheated on her with Nessa Barret, which set off a slew of criticism against the Sway House star.

Once Hudson shot back with his own accusations of infidelity against other TikTok personalities, the entire ecosystem of influencers on the app appeared to go down in flames, with creator Jaden Hossler even driving to the Sway House to confront Lil Huddy’s “lies.”

Considering the huge fiasco that arose from this, D’Amelio took to Instagram to explain her thoughts on the subject, admitting that she felt “guilty” about the entire situation.

“The drama that has happened in the last few days was handled completely immaturely,” she began. “Myself included. It should not have happened online, and it breaks my heart to see the people that I love get hate. It makes me feel so guilty that I had any part [of it].”

“I apologize for what I said,” she continued, wiping away tears. “I was extremely hurt, and I felt betrayed. So, I did what I had to do to make myself feel better, but I know that was not the right thing to do, and I will make sure that does not happen again.”

D’Amelio likewise urged fans to stop sending threatening and harmful messages to others online in spite of their mistakes — which seems to have happened as a result of all the drama.

Thus far, fans are showing ample support to the 16-year-old TikTok queen and congratulating her for her handling of a situation that has taken social media by storm.

D’Amelio’s tearful Instagram live stream follows the return of TikToker Addison Rae, who similarly came forward with an apology to her own fans via Twitter, after she was embroiled in racism accusations.

Hudson has yet to comment on Charli's statement at the time of writing.