FaZe Banks responds to Charli D’Amelio dating rumors following hand holding video

FaZe Banks has responded to rumors that he’s secretly dating Charli D’Amelio after a video surfaced seemingly showing the two stars appearing to hold hands at Coachella.

The CEO of FaZe Clan, FaZe Banks, was allegedly spotted holding hands with TikToker Charli D’Amelio over the weekend at The Neon Carnival Coachella Afterparty.

After fans got ahold of the video, on April 14, Banks tweeted his response to the two supposedly walking hand-in-hand. “TikTok’s r*******, CD and my actual gf are really good friends. Weirdos,” he slammed the claims.

Despite Banks mentioning his “gf,” there were no signs of the unknown woman at Coachella.

Though neither have confirmed it was them, Banks called TikTok “r*******” for their speculation. However, the duo posted photos of themselves to their Instagram stories wearing outfits similar to the couple in the viral video.

Instagram: charlidamelio, banks Charli D’Amelio and FaZe Banks were pictured wearing the same clothes as seen in the video at the Coachella Afterparty.

Fans of both Banks and D’Amelio were quick to call him out for cheating. “Nah homie you got caught,” responded one fan.

“Once a cheater always a cheater,” wrote another.

“CD is worth it, it’s ok, nk need to lie,” said an additional fan.

Banks, who dated actress Alissa Violet from 2017-2019, is also making some serious business moves, as he just fired over 100 employees from FaZe Clan during its rebranding.

Banks’ FaZe Clan is a professional esports and entertainment organization consisting of gamers across the globe who compete in multiplayer video game competitions. The group was created by Banks in 2010.

D’Amelio, however, rose to fame in 2019 by making TikTok videos of herself dancing. She currently has 153m followers on the platform.

Though both Banks and D’Amelio may have some explaining to do, the status of their relationship, according to Banks, is only on the friendship level.

D’Amelio has not spoken out about their alleged romance.