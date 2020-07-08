Warzone Modern Warfare My Hero Academia Call of Duty League
Addison Rae comes forward with apology following racism allegations

by Virginia Glaze
Addison Rae, YouTube

TikTok star Addison Rae went silent on social media following allegations of racist behavior from critics, and has finally addressed the controversy with a public apology regarding the claims against her.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s top creators and a former competitive dancer, boasting over 49 million followers on the viral video app thanks to her popular dancing and lipsyncing videos.

However, the influencer has come under fire in past weeks due to multiple allegations of problematic behavior from viewers, with the star reportedly posting a link to a video where a woman spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement — which she dubbed a “cult.”

This fault acts as the cherry on top of a slew of other accusations against Rae, which follow outrage after the star danced to a song discussing eating disorders and admitted to liking comments shading Charli D’Amelio before the two had become friends.

Addison Rae watch
Addison Rae, Instagram
Addison Rae is one of TikTok's biggest stars, but is facing mass backlash from critics over a video she shared four years ago.

After taking a few days away from social media — during which fans and critics alike were desperate to know of her whereabouts — Rae has finally broken her silence, posting an apology to her Twitter profile on July 8.

“I owe all of you an apology,” the statement reads. “Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have.”

“Because of my privilege, I didn’t understand and wasn’t educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community. All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do.”

Rae ended her message by promising to use her platform to “work on becoming a better ally” — but it seems that not everyone is pleased with her statement.

Critics have taken issue with the star releasing her apology for years after she shared the video, as well as not addressing other allegations standing against her.

While Addison has yet to make an official return to social media, all fans can do is watch and wait for one of TikTok’s biggest personalities to make her next move.

