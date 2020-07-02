Alinity breaks down after revealing how much internet hate affects her

Popular Twitch streamer Natalia 'Alinity' Mogollon broke down in tears during a July 2 broadcast after she revealed that harassment she's gotten online over "past mistakes" has become overwhelming.

Alinity is one of Twitch's most-watched female personalities. However, the popular streamer has faced a storm of backlash in the last year, following several controversies on the platform.

During her latest broadcast, the star opened up to viewers about how harassment over her past mistakes has become overwhelming. She also hit out at cancel culture for taking things too far.

Alinity breaks down on stream

The streamer sat down for an emotional chat with her audience during her July 2 broadcast titled "Very very sad. We need to talk." During the conversation, she addressed the recent passing of fellow streamer Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein, before revealing how relentless hate online has started to severely impact her.

"The s**t you guys say really affects people, okay? You guys have no idea how many times I've wanted to kill myself. How many times I've spent my entire night, trying to figure how I was going to end my life. I just want you guys to know, it's really serious. You guys can't just send hoards of hate towards somebody without it having an effect on a person," she said.

The personality broke down in tears, and told her chat that no matter how much she apologizes, people won't let go of her past. "I just don't know what to do. Do I just stop streaming? Is that the only way that people are ever going to leave me alone?" she continued.

When a donation came in that read "just accept you made a mistake" the star got emotional, and exclaimed, "I have! I have! Chat, do I really have to read thousands and thousands of messages a day of the mistakes I've made in my past? Is that really what I have to do? You can't just say ignore the trolls!"

Alinity then hit out at cancel culture, and brought up Jenna Marbles who quit YouTube on June 25 after apologizing for racism in her past content.

"And so what? I quit streaming, then trolls learn that if you harass somebody long enough, you're gonna make them quit. That's the whole thing about a cancel culture. That's what happened to Jenna Marbles," she said.

The streaming personality then reiterated to viewers how much their words can truly impact another person online. "I just wanted you guys to know that no matter how strong a person appears, this s**t affects them, okay? There are some days [that are] harder than others, and I know that I appear really strong, but this really affects people. It really does."

Alinity's stream only lasted 52 minutes, before she ended the the broadcast. The star told her viewers that she "just wanted to send a message" about the severity of online hate mobs and how they can impact a person.