Shane Dawson makeup removed by Morphe after racism allegations

Creators’ beauty brand, Morphe, has removed all of Shane Dawson’s make-up products from its shelves following racism allegations.

On Tuesday, June 30, fans noticed that all Shane Dawson branded palettes, which include the Jeffree X Shane Conspiracy series, were no longer searchable on the Morphe website.

Morphe was founded in Los Angeles in 2008 and describes itself as ‘For the creators’ to sell their makeup. Morphe has collaborated with beauty influencers including James Charles, Jaclyn Hill, and most recently, TikTok star Maddie Ziegler.

The removal comes after Shane Dawson was accused of racism and pedophilia. Dawson made an apology video addressing the allegations of racism, and has since lost more than 400,000 subscribers.

Shane joined YouTube in 2008 and shot to fame for his skits and parody sketches. More recently, Shane has been documenting scandals surrounding other YouTube celebrities.

Allegations of pedophilia have surfaced alongside racism accusations with internet detectives exposing years-old clips from podcasts and previous videos where Shane refers to finding underage girls "sexy."

One clip appears to show Shane pretending to masturbate over a poster of an underage Willow Smith, daughter of Hollywood power-couple Will and Jada Smith. Jada and Willow’s brother, Jaden, expressed their outrage on Twitter, with Jada saying that she is "done with the excuses."

To Shane Dawson ... I’m done with the excuses. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 27, 2020

Jaden said that he is "disgusted" by Dawson, saying that it's "the furthest thing from funny and not okay in the slightest."

SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

A petition was started on June 28 on Change.Org to Morphe Cosmetics asking them to cut all ties with Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson; it currently has almost 12,000 signatures. While Morphe has come through with one of the requests, they currently still have Jeffree Star cosmetics on the website.

Morphe is not the only company to cut ties . Target has removed Shane Dawson's new book "It gets worse" from its stores and online.