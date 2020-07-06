Alinity slams claims she’s “responsible” for Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban

Streaming star Alinity Divine opened up about the hate she receives online due to her past controversies, and addressed rumors of being responsible for Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban during a broadcasted therapy session with psychiatrist Dr K.

Alinity Divine is a popular personality on Twitch, boasting over 1.2 million followers on the platform — as well as her fair share of haters, having received ample criticism due to controversial instances throughout her career as a top broadcaster.

Advertisement

However, the hate against the star was exacerbated following the surprising Twitch ban against streamer Dr Disrespect in late June, with trolls accusing her of being responsible for the incident after the release of a purportedly faked Reddit post.

While the exact reason for the Doc’s suspension is unknown at the time of writing, Alinity hit back against these accusations during a July 6 therapy session with Twitch psychiatrist Alok ‘Dr. K’ Kanojia, where she opened up about the constant hate she receives online.

Advertisement

“You have to understand, I became the punching bag of the internet,” she explained. “Dr Disrespect got banned, okay — I’ve never met the guy, never talked to him, ever had an interaction with the guy. He got banned, and I was trending on Twitter with his ban. People telling me that it was my fault he got banned.”

“People were harassing me, like, ‘Why did you get him banned?’” she continued. “‘Did you cheat with him?’ And I’m like, dude, what the f**k? So I became obsessed with finding out why he got banned, because I wanted to prove to these people that it had nothing to do with me.”

That’s not all; Alinity also admitted that she had developed harmful thoughts due to the hate she’s received over the years, claiming she wished she could ‘move on’ from the internet vitriol and even expressing a wish to go to prison over dealing with the constant harassment.

Advertisement

“I could kill myself,” she revealed during the stream. “I’ve thought about it so many days, so many times. I already had a plan on how I was going to do it.”

Luckily, Alinity also admitted that she has a few close friends who keep her from being alone, and later on admitted to the ridiculousness of internet hate culture and the wild rumors surrounding her.

This broadcast follows the streamer’s breakdown during a live stream on July 3, after which Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins apologized for a comment he’d made regarding Alinity throwing a cat over her head a year ago.

Advertisement

Same, I kept looking back at the tweet and saying I wouldn't have sent that if I wasn't a little tilted. I apologize as well @AlinityTwitch https://t.co/JycL15AJs6 — Ninja (@Ninja) July 3, 2020

Alinity’s therapy session with Dr K also follows the death of streamer Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein, who tragically took his own life on July 2, leading to a greater discussion among the broadcasting community at large regarding online conduct and internet culture.