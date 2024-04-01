Is Charli D’Amelio dating hockey player Joel Hofer?

Rumors are swirling that TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is possibly dating St. Louis Blues hockey pro Joel Hofer after her viral breakup with Landon Barker. Here’s everything we know.

Charli D’Amelio is one of the biggest names on TikTok and the app’s second most-followed creator, so it’s not unusual that her love life is of major interest to her 152 million followers.

Over the years, Charli has drummed up quite a bit of speculation thanks to her romantic interests, including her explosive breakup from fellow TikToker Chase Hudson and her subsequent romance with music artist Landon Barker.

Article continues after ad

Charli and Landon parted ways in early 2024 after Charli admitted to a tense disagreement the two had during her birthday trip to the Bahamas in 2023 — and just a few months later, fans are convinced that she’s found a new boo.

On March 31, sources close to the TikToker reportedly claimed that Charli is seeing St. Louis Blues hockey goaltender Joel Hofer.

Article continues after ad

As told by prominent TikTok tea page ‘TeaTokTalk,’ the couple is “still in the beginning stages of their relationship, and everything is fairly new to them both.” Charli was also recently photographed alongside the mascot for the St. Louis Blues, Louie the Blue Bear, adding further fuel to the fire.

Article continues after ad

It’s best to take these claims with a grain of salt until the supposed relationship is officially confirmed by both parties — but viewers aren’t surprised by this news, as it wouldn’t be the first time a D’Amelio sister has romanced a hockey pro.

In fact, Dixie D’Amelio hard-launched her relationship with American hockey player Trevor Zegras in February with a series of PDA-filled photos on Instagram after months of speculation that the two were seeing each other on the down-low.

For now, it’s unclear if Charli is dating again after her breakup with Landon, but it’s safe to say that all eyes are on her and Hofer in the midst of these romance rumors.

Article continues after ad