What happened to Miranda Sings? Colleen Ballinger grooming controversy explained

Several of Colleen Ballinger’s former fans have recently risen against the YouTube star and accused her of having groomed and taken advantage of them while they were minors. Here’s everything we know.

Miranda Sings is the alter ego character of Colleen Ballinger, who has been making videos on YouTube since 2008. She has posted hundreds of videos as her comically talentless and quirky character and has a combined following of over 22 million subscribers across three YouTube channels.

Throughout her time on YouTube, Colleen broke into the world of traditional celebrity, with her own Netflix original series, an appearance on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, a run on Waitress on Broadway, and two best-selling books.

Recently, Colleen made headlines after former fan Adam McIntyre alleged that she groomed and bullied underage fans. And it turns out Adam isn’t the only one speaking out against the YouTuber on such matters.

But what are people actually accusing her of? And do they have proof? Here’s everything we know about the situation.

Colleen Ballinger accused of grooming teen fans

Colleen Vlogs, YouTube

Former fan Adam McIntyre first posted a video where he accused Colleen of grooming in 2020. However, this video was quickly filled with other fans of Colleen coming to her defense.

Because of this, the hype regarding the video soon died down and was forgotten about – until Adam released another video talking about Colleen on June 4, 2023.

In the hour and 20 minutes long video, which already has over 583,000 views, Adam talked about his relationship with Colleen and how he felt like she was using him and other fans for her convenience.

In another video published a few days later, on June 7, Adam further discussed his relationship with Colleen, including how he was part of a group chat with the YouTuber and other fans.

At the time of these conversations, Colleen was already in her 30s, and a majority of the fans included in the chat were supposedly aged between 14-16. However, this did not stop Colleen from commenting on their appearance, encouraging bullying, and asking inappropriate questions — such as when they lost their virginity and when what their first periods were like.

“This woman groomed me,” he said.

Adam also showed several screenshots of his time in the group chats, which included Colleen asking some very weird and inappropriate questions. These have also been shared on Adam’s Twitter where he’s been revealing more about his relationship with Colleen.

Adam has also claimed that the Youtuber would use love-bombing to make him feel special, praising and encouraging him to run her social media accounts without pay or accreditation. This would ultimately end their friendship.

Since Adam stood up and talked about his experience with Colleen, other former fans of the internet personality have also opened up about their experiences of being groomed or used by her.

Miranda Sings made teen fan uncomfortable at comedy show

A TikTok posted on June 14 by ‘noitsbecky’, first name Becky, alleges that the YouTuber has humiliated and exploited minors for entertainment in her shows.

Becky opened up on how she went to one of Colleen’s shows when she was 16 years old and was called up on stage to be part of the show. However, Becky soon got very uncomfortable as they began the ‘yoga challenge,’ which involved Colleen, who was acting as Miranda at the time, controlling the teenager’s body for the audience’s amusement.

In one section of the bit, Colleen visibly spread the then-teenager’s legs so far apart that Becky’s spandex became visible to the audience. While doing this, she has a smirk on her lips while looking down at Becky on the floor.

Explaining her experience, Becky wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been debating posting this picture, but this was me on stage. She encouraged her fans to wear revealing clothing so we would get called on stage. and then she exploited us and our bodies for her own gain. so yeah, I’m okay with calling her a predator.

“I’m so sick of people being okay with calling Colleen out, but then stopping when it comes to using certain terminology. it’s okay to call her a groomer and a predator because that’s what she IS. Normal people don’t do what she does to children.

“The whole bit here was that I “farted” while in this position which is 1) really childish and 2) fucking embarrassing when you’re already in a vulnerable position. I was only a teenager here and you can see that I had to stop and cover myself up before I even stood up.”

Colleen has yet to respond to the allegations

Colleen Vlogs/YouTube

Even though it’s been several weeks since Adam’s first video was published, Colleen has yet to make a public statement about the allegations.

Because of this, at least two companies that work with Colleen on her podcast, RELAX! with Colleen Ballinger & Erik Stocklin, have pulled their sponsorships.

Colleen has previously been open about her previous controversies. In a video called “addressing everything,” which was published in 2020, Colleen opened up about a number of accusations leveled at her, including footage from a 2016 giveaway livestream, during which Adam, who was 17 at the time, was sent unused lingerie the content creator did not want.

“In hindsight, I see how completely stupid of me [it was]. I should never have sent that.

“It was never a sneaky, creepy, gross thing I was doing in secret; it was a silly, stupid mistake.

“No, I should have never sent a fan underwear, how stupid am I? No, I definitely should have never given him access to my Twitter account, and no, I shouldn’t have talked to him as often as I did.

“But I am not a monster, I am not a groomer, and I shouldn’t kill myself,” said Colleen.