Miranda Sings YouTube star Colleen Ballinger accused of grooming & bullying underage fans

Youtuber Colleen Ballinger otherwise known as Miranda Sings online, is feeling the heat after serious grooming allegations have been made against her by a former fan.

Known for her character Miranda Sings, Colleen Ballinger has been accused of grooming, manipulating, and bullying underage fans. The allegations first arose in 2020 when a former fan, Adam McIntyre, released a shocking video on Youtube.

In the video, McIntyre calls out Ballinger’s behavior, describing the inappropriate and toxic friendship he had with the then-30-year-old. Although the video was released two years ago, McIntyre was initially met with backlash as fans of the Youtuber rose to defend her.

But with more information coming to light, the allegations have resurfaced again. McIntyre posted a new video on June 8 to Youtube, exposing some of the inappropriate conversations Ballinger allegedly had with minors and how she seemingly manipulated and bullied fans into doing free labor.

Alleged conversations taken from a group chat that McIntyre and Ballinger were both a part of included Ballinger asking for an ‘ass’ photo, asking female fans to describe their first period, and making fun of a fan who got a tattoo in her honor.

At the time of these conversations, Ballinger was already in her 30s and a majority of the fans included in the chat were supposedly aged between 14-16. However, this did not stop Ballinger from commenting on their appearance, encouraging bullying, and asking inappropriate questions — such as when they lost their virginity.

Other accusations made against the Youtuber include inviting McIntyre to visit Ballinger in Dublin, where she ultimately left him alone after repeatedly giving incorrect instructions as to where to go. McIntyre also states that Ballinger seemed annoyed when she found out that his parents would be accompanying him.

“I felt abandoned in a city I did not know,” McIntyre said. He was allegedly 14 at the time.

McIntyre also claims the Youtuber would use love-bombing to make him feel special, praising and encouraging him to run her social media accounts without pay or accreditation. This would ultimately end their friendship.

A particular post that McIntyre made on Ballinger’s behalf received backlash for queerbaiting. Despite McIntyre insisting that all posts were approved by Ballinger beforehand, she apparently ghosted the then-teenager and blamed him for the negative reception.

Since the resurfacing of these allegations, many former fans have apologized to McIntyre for dismissing his claims in 2020 and are showing their support for him now.

Ballinger is yet to comment on this new wave of heat.