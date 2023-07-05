Colleen Ballinger under fire again after blackface video resurfaces

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings) is facing backlash once again after a video of the influencer wearing blackface while performing a Beyonce song resurfaced online.

Colleen Ballinger is a fairly prominent YouTuber who started her channel back in 2008. She became known for her comedic character, ‘Miranda Sings,’ who was famous for her over-the-top behavior and wildly applied lipstick.

Years later, Ballinger came under fire for alleged inappropriate interactions with her young fans. The accusations first came to light in 2020 after a former fan, Issac McIntyre, exposed conversations he had with the YouTuber in a viral video, saying she’d also used her fans for unpaid labor.

Article continues after ad

Ballinger made a response to McIntyre’s claims and the issue faded into the background — until 2023, when McIntyre uploaded yet another video detailing his experience with her.

Other fans quickly came out with their own stories regarding Ballinger’s behavior, causing the YouTuber to face intense scrutiny from critics as they waited for her response… which came in the form of a song she sang while playing a ukulele a few weeks later.

Viewers were upset by her reaction to the criticism against her, with many feeling as though she’d “mocked” the pain of her supposed victims and wasn’t taking the situation seriously.

Article continues after ad

Colleen Ballinger under fire for wearing blackface in mock Beyonce performance

It doesn’t look like the outrage against Ballinger is set to stop anytime soon, either. On July 5, a video of the YouTuber seemingly wearing blackface appeared online while she performed an iteration of Beyonce’s ‘Single Ladies’ during a live show.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This incident has, once again, kicked off a slew of backlash against the influencer, who apparently spoke about this performance in one of her books. Twitter user ‘Paigey’ showed that the video was linked via a QR code in the book, as seen in the tweet below.

Article continues after ad

Viewers can watch the original video, which was uploaded in 2018, on the Miranda Sings YouTube channel.

Ballinger has yet to offer a response for this latest incident. For a full breakdown of the Miranda Sings / Colleen Ballinger situation, check out our page right here on Dexerto.