MoistCr1TiKaL takes shots at JoJo Siwa for defending Colleen Ballinger

MoistCr1TiKaL has called out JoJo Siwa after she controversially defended Colleen Ballinger — aka Miranda Sings — against multiple grooming allegations.

Earlier this month, JoJo Siwa came under fire for opening up about her relationship with Colleen Ballinger on Howie Mandel’s podcast.

Having known the controversial YouTuber since she was 12, Siwa surprised viewers when she defended Ballinger by saying, “The internet can take a lie and run so far with it, so far, to the point where you just can’t do anything about it.”

Claiming the backlash against Ballinger was the internet capitalizing “off of her cancellation”, Siwa’s comments landed her in hot water for “victim shaming”.

Now American YouTuber Charles Christopher White Jr., better known as ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ online, is joining the conversation to point out that Siwa “shouldn’t have been friends” with Ballinger to begin with.

“An adult influencer befriending children in their audience is not healthy or normal,” MoistCr1TiKaL said, calling Ballinger’s friendship with then-12-year-old Siwa “very weird” and “another big red flag.”

MoistCr1TiKaL said, “This is the worst possible way of starting your defense of someone if you’re trying to prove they’re innocent and everything was a lie.”

Asking whether Siwa thought the “victims” were all “deep fakes”, MoistCr1TiKaL suggested that Ballinger might not have been inappropriate toward Siwa because the young dancer “had an audience and a platform that could call to light these awful actions.”

Instagram: itsjojosiwa MoistCr1TiKaL said about Ballinger befriending Siwa that “the creep sirens should be blaring.”

In response to Siwa calling Ballinger a comedian, MoistCr1TiKaL said, “There’s not exactly anything side-splitting, gut-busting hilarious about an adult sending sexual videos and messages to kids in a group chat… that’s just f****** gross.”

Ultimately, MoistCr1TiKaL concluded, “It just feels like [Siwa] had this image of Colleen because they were close, apparently, and she’s refusing to hear from victims who came forward with their own experiences with Colleen… so she’s writing it all off as being some kind of attack. Some unjust, malicious attack from bad actors.”

Viewers supported MoistCr1TiKaL’s take, calling Siwa “desensitized” and “ exploited by adults her entire life”. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.

