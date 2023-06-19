Miranda Sings YouTuber Colleen Ballinger loses sponsorships amid grooming accusations

Miranda Sings actress and social media star Colleen Ballinger has lost sponsors after several people shared their stories of Colleen allegedly grooming them as minors and acting inappropriately with fans during her shows.

Famous for her internet character Miranda Sings, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, 36, is currently facing a wave of backlash after former fans opened up about their experiences with the internet star.

Due to the amount of backlash and the number of people that have come forward, Colleen is now losing sponsors.

At least two companies who pay for ads on Colleen’s podcast, RELAX! with Colleen Ballinger & Erik Stocklin, have pulled their sponsorship, TMZ reports.

Skincare company OneSkin told the publication why they decided to end the partnership. They said: “We were made aware of this previously and have decided to cease the relationship completely. This behavior is appalling and we do not condone or support it in any form.”

Telemedicine company Zocdoc has also ended its partnership with Colleen.

Recently, Ballinger made headlines after former fan Adam McIntyre alleged that she groomed and bullied underage fans.

In several videos posted on YouTube and other social media platforms, Adam talked about the inappropriate and toxic friendship he had with the then-30-year-old. This was the second ever video he’d made about this, with his first video receiving backlash from fans when it was published two years ago.

Soon after Adam published his video on YouTube, several more people stood up to talk about their experiences with Colleen.

One of these is TikToker ‘noitsbecky’, first name Becky, who argued that Colleen has humiliated and exploited minors for entertainment in her shows – including her.

Becky opened up on how she went to one of Colleen’s shows when she was 16 years old and was called up on stage to be part of the show. However, Becky soon got very uncomfortable as they began the ‘yoga challenge,’ which involved Colleen, who was acting as Miranda at the time, controlling the teenager’s body for the audience’s amusement.

In one section of the bit, Colleen visibly spread the then-teenager’s legs so far apart that Becky’s spandex became visible to the audience.

“I was terrified that my body wasn’t covered enough,” Becky said. “I basically felt naked.”

As of yet, Colleen Ballinger has not responded to any of the allegations against her.