Adam McIntyre responds to Colleen Ballinger’s apology: “She made fun of me”

Colleen Ballinger finally addressed the grooming allegations made against her in a now-viral ukulele apology video on YouTube. Following that, a former fan who previously accused Ballinger of inappropriate behavior has since responded.

Former fan Adam McIntyre first alleged Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings, groomed and bullied minor viewers in 2020. The allegations caught fire again this year, with Ballinger receiving an onslaught of backlash.

The YouTuber lost multiple brand deals and more former fans came forward with their own story, including one who claimed Ballinger “exploited” her minor body.

Ballinger finally addressed the allegations on June 28, posting a bizarre musical apology to YouTube. Now McIntyre has responded, sharing his reaction to the apology.

Streaming live on Twitch and posting to YouTube shortly after, McIntyre watched Ballinger’s video and commented on the various lyrics featured within the song.

McIntyre explained he initially watched the video with his family on call for support, expressing his surprise when Ballinger “pulled out a ukulele”.

“This is your response?” McIntyre exclaimed. “Your response is making fun of us?”

“I’m so glad this is a joke for her,” McIntyre went on to say sarcastically.

YouTube: Adam McIntyre McIntyre was baffled by Ballinger’s use of a ukulele in her response

Seemingly frustrated by the video, McIntyre told viewers he didn’t understand Ballinger’s approach to the situation and pointed out numerous inconsistencies that he spotted.

“I don’t feel gaslit because I know that she’s in the wrong and I know that she’s an awful person,” McIntyre said. He concluded his response in adding that, “She has shown you all the type of disgusting person she is.”

Ballinger’s response has since been dubbed by some as “The worst YouTuber apology ever”. Ballinger’s ex-husband also responded, posting to Twitter to support everyone who had made allegations against his former wife.

As the story continues to progress, we’ll be sure to keep you updated. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our back here.