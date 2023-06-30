Adam McIntyre mocks Colleen Ballinger’s musical apology with own ukulele response

Colleen Ballinger’s apology video has been dubbed by the internet as “the worst” by any YouTuber. Now one former fan has pulled out his own ukulele to respond.

Accused of grooming and bullying by multiple former fans, Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings, has responded with a musical apology. And the internet is not having it.

Article continues after ad

Adam McIntyre was the first to speak up against Ballinger, as far back as 2020. After initially posting his reaction to Ballinger’s apology, he has now taken things steps further.

Mocking the Miranda Sings star, McIntyre pulled out his own ukulele to respond to the apology.

Titling his video the same as hers, McIntyre told viewers that if Ballinger believes a musical response is appropriate then perhaps she will pay attention if he does the same.

Article continues after ad

He proceeded to respond to each of Ballinger’s lyrics with his own, singing along to her chorus and calling out inconsistencies he saw in her apology.

At multiple points within the video, McIntyre pointed out that despite Ballinger insisting she will only focus on facts in her apology, she never provided any evidence or proof.

Article continues after ad

“Then show the gaps. Show them,” McIntyre sings to Ballinger claiming that “rumors look like facts when you don’t mind the gaps”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

YouTube: Adam McIntyre McIntyre questioned Ballinger’s lack of evidence to support her claims

In one particular part of Ballinger’s video, she sings “I’m not a predator even though a lot of you think so because five years ago I made a fart joke.”

Article continues after ad

McIntyre put down his ukulele for his response to this part, stating he couldn’t bring himself to sing about something so serious.

“You didn’t make a fart joke. You called a fan who was a minor on stage and spread their legs and made their body a joke… you used their body for humor and you didn’t protect them on stage,” Mcintyre said. “I’m not even singing for this part, how dare you diminish that.”

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Adam McIntyre McIntyre was disgusted that Ballinger mocked those who had made allegations

Viewers showered McIntyre’s video with support, mostly loving his response to Ballinger’s bizarre musical apology. One wrote, “This is the best example of ‘when life gives you lemons make lemonade’. Adam, you are amazing and an icon.”

“Oh my God, Adam my heart dropped when I saw you made another video and I was so worried about what else you could possibly have to respond to, but you blew me away,” another commented. “You’ve been through so much but you still have absolute guts and nerves of steel, I respect this move so much.”

Article continues after ad

McIntyre has not been the only one shocked and appalled by Ballinger’s response, with many YouTubers rising up to slam the Miranda Sings star for her tone-death approach.

As the story progresses, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here.