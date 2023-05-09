What does ‘S’ mean on Snapchat?

If you’ve received a snap or direct message that just says ‘S’ on Snapchat and you aren’t sure what it means, here’s everything to know about it.

Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms for young people, thanks to its unique features, such as disappearing messages, images, and stories.

The instant messaging app is also known for its huge variety of abbreviations and slang terms that are exclusive to the platform, but sometimes it can get confusing to keep up with.

‘S’ is one abbreviation you may have seen pop up on either a snap or a message. If you’re confused about what the letter means, here’s what you need to know.

‘S’ meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, the ‘S’ stands for ‘Streaks.’ A streak is a feature that encourages users to send snaps to each other every day.

When two people send each other a snap every day for three consecutive days, they have created a streak. The longer it continues, the higher the number next to the flame emoji that appears next to the Snapchatter’s name.

For some avid users, maintaining a streak has become a badge of honor. Many like to compete with each other to see who can maintain the longest one, with some lasting for hundreds or even thousands of days.

So, if someone sends you an ‘S’ on the app, it is simply to notify you they want to start or continue a Snapstreak with you and up their snap scores. To continue it, make sure to respond within 24 hours by sending a snap back, or the streak will end.

