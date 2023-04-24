What does SB mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, you may have encountered the popular phrase SB — but what does this term actually mean? Here’s everything to know.

For many years, Snapchat has been a popular way for people to communicate, as it allows users to send disposable direct messages, photos, and videos to their friends.

There are countless popular slang terms and acronyms created and used on the app, but if you’re not an avid Snapchat user, some of them can be confusing.

Article continues after ad

SB is one frequently used term you might have encountered, whether that’s in the context of a public story post, or in direct messages. But what exactly does it mean, and why is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

SB meaning on Snapchat

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

When used on Snapchat, SB stands for ‘Snap Back.’ If someone sends you “SB,” they’re asking you to reply to them and keep a conversation going.

You might have also come across the popular phrase “SB for streak” in a direct message. This means that the user is asking for you to reply to them with a photo in order to maintain your Snapstreak.

Article continues after ad

While you are most likely to see the term in your DMs, it can also pop up in Stories, posts, and videos when a Snapchatter is speaking to a large group of people.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One context it could be used in would be, “SB to be added to my private story.” This simply means that a person is asking users to respond to their Snap, in order to be selected and added to their Private Story.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat