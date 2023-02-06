While using Snapchat, you may have seen people use the term ‘SFS,’ but if you don’t know what it means, we have everything you need to know about it.

Multi-media instant messaging platform Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular ways for people to communicate with friends and followers, sending pictures and messages, as well as posting stories.

Naturally, the app is also filled with a huge number of different slang terms and abbreviations, whether it’s because it makes typing faster, or because it’s a result of a social media trend.

‘SFS’ is a term you might have seen on Snapchat, often on people’s stories, but if you’re out of the loop, the term could be quite confusing. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Snapchat Snapchat is still a hugely popular platform among millions of users.

What does SFS mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat, SFS can stand for multiple things, including ‘Snap For Snap’ and ‘Shoutout For Shoutout.’ These two essentially have the same meaning, and are usually used by somebody who is looking for an exchange of promotion for their account or content.

People can use the term to promote their Snapchat profiles as a way of gaining more followers, as by posting someone’s account to your story, you are increasing their exposure, and therefore also increasing the likelihood that someone will follow them.

The term is also used outside of Snapchat to mean ‘Shoutout For Shoutout,’ and can also stand for ‘Spam for Spam.’

