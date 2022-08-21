How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list

Your Snapchat best friends list allows you to see who you most often communicate with, making it easier to send them messages, but is there a way to remove someone from your best friends list? Here’s everything you need to know.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular social media apps in the world, with many people using the platform to exchange photos, videos, and messages quickly and easily.

If you talk to someone often enough on Snapchat compared to the rest of your contacts, there’s a good chance they could end up on your best friends list.

You’ll see your best friends near the top of the page when deciding who to send a picture to. But is there any way to remove people from the list that you don’t want on there anymore?

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov Many people use Snapchat to keep in touch with friends.

How to get someone off your best friends list on Snapchat

There isn’t a straightforward way to remove someone from your best friends list on Snapchat, however, there are a couple of methods you can try that may push them off your list.

Block or remove them — If you’ve decided that you don’t want to speak to someone who was on your best friends list anymore, the easiest way you can get rid of them from your list is to simply block or remove them. This does of course mean they won’t be in your contacts anymore, so this really only works for people you know you will no longer be speaking to.

Message that person less, and other people more — Your best friends list is selected based on how frequently you talk to certain people, so if you want to remain friends with someone on the app but you just don’t want them to appear on your best friends list, the best thing you can do is reduce your contact with them and wait for them to disappear from your list. To speed up the process, you can simultaneously talk to other users more frequently.

If you want to learn more about Snapchat, such as how to know if someone blocked you, or what the friend emojis mean, you can check out our guides here.