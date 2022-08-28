If you want to use Snapchat to talk to your friends, one of the most important things to do is to make sure you have your camera enabled. Here’s how to allow camera access on Snapchat.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat has been one of the most popular social media apps out there for years now, allowing users to communicate with each other via messages that expire after a set time period.

The app makes it easy for you to send pictures and videos to your friends, and it also allows you to upload ‘Stories,’ where you can share content with a set list of people.

If you want to use Snapchat, it’s naturally important to make sure that the app has access to your camera, so you are able to send pictures and videos. Here’s how to do it.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov Snapchat is one of the top apps for sharing pictures and videos.

How to allow camera access for Snapchat on Android

To allow camera access for Snapchat on Android, simply do as follows:

Go into your phone settings, and tap ‘Apps.’ Click ‘Snapchat.’ Go to Permissions. Make sure the slider next to ‘Camera’ is switched to the ‘on’ position.

How to allow camera access for Snapchat on iPhone

Allowing camera access on Snapchat for iPhone is a pretty similar process to Android. Just do the following steps:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and click on ‘Privacy.’ Click on the ‘Camera’ tab. Scroll down to Snapchat and ensure the slider is in the green ‘on’ position.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you should be able to take pictures and videos using your camera on the Snapchat app.

