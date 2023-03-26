How to start a streak on Snapchat

If you and a friend want to get a long-running Snapchat streak, here’s everything you need to know about how to start one.

Snapchat is used by millions of people across the world every day, communicating through direct messages, videos, stories, and more using the range of features available on the app.

You may have seen people with Snapchat ‘streaks,’ which is a feature that counts how many days consecutively you and a friend have messaged each other directly.

People have kept some of their streaks going for years, attempting to get the most impressive record possible.

If you want to start a Snapchat streak with a friend, here’s everything you need to know about how to do that.

How to start a Snapchat streak

If you have been trying to start a streak with one of your friends on Snapchat but it doesn’t seem to be working, you need to make sure that you have exchanged snaps with your friend for three consecutive days.

This means that both parties must send each other a photo or video within the same 24 hours for three days in a row, before your streak begins.

When you start your streak, a number will appear next to the name of the person you have a streak with, along with the fire emoji.

Snaps sent to a group don’t count for your streaks with individual users.

If you see an hourglass pop up next to their name, it means that the streak is about to expire. Make sure you send each other a snap as soon as you see this to keep your streak.

If you’ve lost your streak and want to get it back, check out our guide here.

