Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

SU is a term commonly used on Snapchat, but if you are confused about what it means and when it’s used, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat has been a popular way for people to communicate for a number of years now, allowing users to send disappearing direct messages, photos, and videos to their friends, as well as post stories.

There are a number of different slang terms, acronyms, and phrases that people use on the app in order to communicate more efficiently, but some of them can be confusing if you are out of the loop.

SU or S/U are terms you may have encountered while using the app, often in people’s stories, but what does it actually mean? Here’s what you need to know.

Snapchat Snapchat continues to be a hugely popular social media platform.

What does SU mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat, SU often stands for ‘Swipe Up.’ When you swipe up on a story on Snapchat, the app gives you the option to send a private message to the original poster of the story.

When someone includes the term SU (sometimes written as S/U) in their story, it can be used as an invitation for people to send that person a message. Alternatively, sometimes users may embed links in their stories, and swiping up will allow you to access those links.

Across a number of platforms including Snapchat, SU can also be used to mean ‘Shut Up.’ You might see this in stories, but you could also encounter it in direct messages. Its meaning will depend on the context it is used in.

If you want to learn more about Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat