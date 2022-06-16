How to get Snapchat streaks back: A simple guide

Snapchat users have long kept their streaks alive for months and sometimes years, trading pictures back and forth on the popular app every single day. If you ever lost a streak, here’s a guide on how to get your streak back.

Snapchat has long served as a social media platform that provides quick communication between its users using purely sharing photos.

Since the app launched back in 2011, users have kept snapstreaks between each other going for long periods of time. This is accomplished by either sending a snap to someone or receiving and opening a snap from that same person for longer than three days in a row.

Advertisement

Users can take great pride in the amount of time they’ve kept a snapstreak going, and if you’ve ever had a snapstreak end prematurely, here’s exactly how to keep the good times rolling.

How to get streak back on Snapchat

Assuming your snapstreak ended even after sending or receiving a snap, you may be able to revive it.

Here is a step-by-step guide to get your streak back on Snapchat:

Open Snapchat and sign in Tap Settings In the Support section, tap I Need Help and then Snapstreaks Under What if my Snapstreak has gone away, tap let us know Select My Snapstreaks disappeared Fill out the form with as much information as possible Hit Send

If the hourglass icon popped up just before your streak ended, that’s a sign Snapchat won’t be able to retrieve your streak.

Read More: How to make Snapchat Dark mode on IOS and Android

However, filling out the form with as much information as possible will help your cause.

Advertisement

Follow these steps and hopefully, you can recover your lost snapstreak.

That’s all you need to know about getting a Snapchat Streak back. For other Snapchat-related inquiries, check out our other guide content here.