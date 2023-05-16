What does ESB mean on Snapchat?

While on Snapchat, you may have seen people use the term ‘ESB,’ so if you’re confused about what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat, much like its social media counterparts, has its own unique culture and language that shapes the way people interact with their friends online. The language of the app is constantly evolving, driven by user trends, popular culture, and the interactive nature of the platform.

Acronyms and slang terms often emerge organically from these influences and become integrated into the Snapchat vernacular. They are used to enable quicker communication and a more engaging experience on the app, however, a lot of these can often be confusing for new users.

If you’ve been using Snapchat recently, you may have come across the term ‘ESB,’ usually in stories or group conversations. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

ESB meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, ESB stands for ‘Everyone Snap Back.’ This term is often used when a person wants all their friends or recipients of a particular snap to reply with their own picture or message.

For example, someone might share a snap asking a question with the caption, “ESB with your answer,” to indicate that they want everyone who views the snap to reply with their response.

Alternatively, if a user sends “ESB” in a group message, they are requesting for their friends to send a snap back to them, to ensure that their Snapstreaks are well maintained. The term is essentially a way to encourage engagement and interaction among Snapchat users.

