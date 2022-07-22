Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

Private stories on Snapchat are the best way for you to easily share content with a select group of people on the app — here’s how to make one of your own.

Although it was initially released back in 2011, multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular apps out there, making it easy for users to connect with friends and fans across the world.

The app originally focused on private messaging, but they went on to add a ‘Stories’ feature which allows users to post pictures and videos to their profile that disappear after 24 hours.

However, you may not always want to share a story with everyone on your contact list, and this is where private stories are ideal, as they allow you to share your posts with a select group of people.

Here’s how to make one.

Unsplash: May Gauthier Snapchat continues to be a huge popular app for sharing pictures and videos.

How to make a private story on Snapchat

Making a private story on Snapchat is simple, and can be done quickly from within the app. Simply follow these instructions:

Open Snapchat. Click on your profile in the top left. Click ‘New story,’ then ‘New private story.’ Select the people who you want to be able to see your story. Tap ‘Create story,’ then name it. To post it, simply select it from your contact list when sending a Snap.

This feature is great for anyone who wants to share specific content with only a certain group of people, and it makes it easy to choose who exactly you want on your private story.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out our other guides here.