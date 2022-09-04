If you want to make talking to your favorite people on Snapchat even easier, you’re able to pin them on some devices so their chat is always easy to access. Here’s how to pin people on Snapchat.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat continues to be an immensely popular platform, as it makes it super easy to send your friends disappearing messages and videos, as well as to upload stories for your contacts to see.

It’s easy to start chats with a number of different people on the platform, and your recent chats list can build up without you even realizing it.

Fortunately, on some devices, you are able to pin people to the top of your list, which means you’ll always know where to find them if you want to send them a message.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov It’s easy to communicate with your friends via Snapchat.

How to pin someone on Snapchat on iPhone

Pinning someone on Snapchat when you have an iPhone is simple, just do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Swipe to the chats page on the left side of the camera screen. Press and hold the chat of the person you want to pin. Click ‘Chat settings.’ Tap ‘Pin conversation.’

This will move their conversation to the top of your chats list, making it easy to contact them.

How to unpin people on Snapchat

Unpinning people on Snapchat is just as easy as pinning them:

Open Snapchat. Swipe to the chats page on the left side of the camera screen. Press and hold the chat of the person you want to unpin. Click ‘Chat settings.’ Tap ‘Unpin conversation.’

Can you pin people on Snapchat Android?

For some time, only iPhone users had the ability to pin conversations to the top of their list, however, in August 2022 some users reported that the feature was available on Android only to those who had a Snapchat Plus subscription.

It’s not clear whether they plan on rolling out the ability to pin people on Android to all users in the future, but for the time being, if you’re not a Snapchat Plus user, it looks like you won’t be able to pin conversations.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out more of our guides here.